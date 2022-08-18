ALISTAIR HEATHER: Dundee United in Europe gave me a minter for the ages – and I hope we do it all again next year By Alistair Heather August 18 2022, 3.18pm Updated: August 18 2022, 5.07pm 0 Alistair and a fellow Dundee United fan in the crowd for last week's 7-o defeat in Europe. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Opinion CLARE JOHNSTON: Tayside period dignity officer and BBC's James Cook don't deserve this abuse 0 LYNNE HOGGAN: Do I really want to cancel my subscription? I don't even remember… 0 COURIER OPINION: Perth hustings intimidation shows why many dread a second Scottish independence referendum 3 KEZIA DUGDALE: How does hounding Jason Grant out of his job help women in… 4 SEAN O'NEIL: BBC's James Cook hecklers are a stain on the Scottish independence campaign 1 LEAH STALKER: I don't care if Tayside's period dignity officer is a man, he… 0 MARTEL MAXWELL: World Pipe Band Championships touched my soul - and delivered a Dundee… 0 EWAN GURR: I helped campaign for period dignity in Dundee - it's time for… 0 Bad optics or progressive move? Alistair Heather and Jennifer Hale go head to head… 1 STEVEN LAWTHER: Words matter in women's football and Graeme Souness' 'man's game' comment isn't… 0 More from The Courier Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis… 1 'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period… 1 Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support 0 Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…