Police scrambled to Fife woman’s home after jilted ex made hoax 999 calls from behind bars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Police scrambled to Fife woman’s home after jilted ex made hoax 999 calls from behind bars

By Ross Gardiner
August 18 2022, 4.00pm Updated: August 18 2022, 5.28pm
HMP Low Moss
HMP Low Moss

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

HMP Low Moss
Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation
HMP Low Moss
Solo sex fiend jailed for 'relieving stress' twice outside Amazon Dunfermline
Margaret Ferrier Scottish Government
Ex-SNP MP Margaret Ferrier admits exposing public to Covid-19
HMP Low Moss
Fife thug who battered pregnant victim during 30-year campaign of terror against four women…
Teddy the Newfoundland and Linda Campbell-Dunn.
Reprieve for Newfoundland dog that bit 10-year-old girl in Fife
HMP Low Moss
Wednesday court round-up — Whistling prisoner and nine-hour siege
HMP Low Moss
Abusive Perth boyfriend slammed by sheriff for trying to blame his victim
HMP Low Moss
Convicted UDA terrorist failed to notify police about Fife house move
HMP Low Moss
Crime spree teen detained for Buckfast bottle stabbing in Fife
HMP Low Moss
Angus man avoids jail for homophobic rant at Dundee Premier Inn

More from The Courier

HMP Low Moss
Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well
HMP Low Moss
Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis…
HMP Low Moss
'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period…
HMP Low Moss
Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation
HMP Low Moss
Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support
Allan Bryant's parents Allan Bryant Snr and Marie Degan
Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…