Police scrambled to Fife woman’s home after jilted ex made hoax 999 calls from behind bars By Ross Gardiner August 18 2022, 4.00pm Updated: August 18 2022, 5.28pm HMP Low Moss [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation Solo sex fiend jailed for 'relieving stress' twice outside Amazon Dunfermline Ex-SNP MP Margaret Ferrier admits exposing public to Covid-19 Fife thug who battered pregnant victim during 30-year campaign of terror against four women… Reprieve for Newfoundland dog that bit 10-year-old girl in Fife Wednesday court round-up — Whistling prisoner and nine-hour siege Abusive Perth boyfriend slammed by sheriff for trying to blame his victim Convicted UDA terrorist failed to notify police about Fife house move Crime spree teen detained for Buckfast bottle stabbing in Fife Angus man avoids jail for homophobic rant at Dundee Premier Inn More from The Courier Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis… 'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period… Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…