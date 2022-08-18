A-Level celebrations and a bar with a slide: Thursday’s news in pictures By Gemma Bibby August 18 2022, 4.00pm Updated: August 18 2022, 6.06pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. Dhaka Boat Port, Bangladesh. Photo by Mustasinur Rahman Alvi/Shutterstock Reynaldo Martinez, 55, who was a resident of the unsanctioned homeless encampments of Coronado Park, hangs out underneath the I-40 underpass with his belongings near Downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico. The city officially closed Coronado Park on Wednesday morning. Photo by Albuquerque Journal/Shutterstock Tea plantation workers protest to demand better wages in Sylhet, Bangladesh. Photo by Md Rafayat Haque Khan/Eyepix Group/Shutterstock Hikers visit a Wex Photo Video camera store on the summit of Moel Hebog in Snowdonia. Wex Photo Video is launching the UK’s most remote camera store on Moel Hebog, Snowdonia on World Photography Day to provide Brits with expertise and equipment at one of the country’s most beautiful – but hard to photograph – locations, Snowdonia, UK. Photo by Anthony Devlin/PinPep/Shutterstock Millie Clark (left) and Ella Cragg celebrate with their A-level results at Norwich School, Norwich. Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire Guests attend the launch event of the new BrewDog Waterloo in London. The site, which is the largest bar in the UK at 27,535 sq ft, will create 200 jobs in the area and features a brewery, a cocktail bar created in collaboration with mixologist Rich woods, an outdoor terrace, a florist, a 10ft spiral slide which takes guests between floors, a coffee shop, gaming area with bowling alleys, meeting rooms and workspaces and a podcast recording studio, which is available for hire. Photo by Simon Jacobs/PA Wire Alex Haydock-Wilson Bronze medal and Matthew Hudson-Smith Gold medal of Great Britain during the Athletics, Men’s 400m at the European Championships Munich 2022 on August 17 2022 in Munich, Germany – Photo by Laurent Lairys / DPPI Reka Orsi Toth (2 Italy) and Sara Breidenbach (1 Italy) in action during the Beach Volleyball Round of 24 game between Finland and Italy at Koenigsplatz at the Munich 2022 European Championships in Munich, Germany (Liam Asman/SPP) American legend, death metal veterans, Cannibal Corpse group played in A2 club in Wroclaw, Poland – 17 Aug 2022. Photo by Krzysztof Zatycki/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock It was a busy day in Windsor today as tourists and locals flocked to see the Changing of the Guard, led by Irish Wolf Hound Seamus, at Windsor Castle. Photo by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock A surfer entering the North Sea at Seaton Sluice in Northumberland. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Dina-Asher Smith wants research into ‘huge’ impact periods have on performance Brazil’s Bolsonaro grabs at heckler and tries to take phone Travellers unable to show vaccination records as NHS Covid Pass goes down Man caught with explosives jailed again after breaching court requirements Climate protesters target the Vatican’s Laocoon statue Judge denies bail for man accused of attacking Sir Salman Rushdie Woman tells court of frequent sex with R Kelly before she was 18 EU-mediated Serbia-Kosovo meeting ends without agreement Ukraine’s Zelensky hosts talks with UN chief and Turkey leader Police appeal to find man after alleged abduction and sexual assault of girl More from The Courier Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis… 1 'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period… 1 Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support 0 Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…