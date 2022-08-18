A-Level celebrations and a bar with a slide: Thursday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A-Level celebrations and a bar with a slide: Thursday’s news in pictures

By Gemma Bibby
August 18 2022, 4.00pm Updated: August 18 2022, 6.06pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

Dhaka Boat Port, Bangladesh. Photo by Mustasinur Rahman Alvi/Shutterstock
Reynaldo Martinez, 55, who was a resident of the unsanctioned homeless encampments of Coronado Park, hangs out underneath the I-40 underpass with his belongings near Downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico. The city officially closed Coronado Park on Wednesday morning. Photo by Albuquerque Journal/Shutterstock
Tea plantation workers protest to demand better wages in Sylhet, Bangladesh. Photo by Md Rafayat Haque Khan/Eyepix Group/Shutterstock
Hikers visit a Wex Photo Video camera store on the summit of Moel Hebog in Snowdonia. Wex Photo Video is launching the UK’s most remote camera store on Moel Hebog, Snowdonia on World Photography Day to provide Brits with expertise and equipment at one of the country’s most beautiful – but hard to photograph – locations, Snowdonia, UK. Photo by Anthony Devlin/PinPep/Shutterstock
Millie Clark (left) and Ella Cragg celebrate with their A-level results at Norwich School, Norwich. Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Guests attend the launch event of the new BrewDog Waterloo in London. The site, which is the largest bar in the UK at 27,535 sq ft, will create 200 jobs in the area and features a brewery, a cocktail bar created in collaboration with mixologist Rich woods, an outdoor terrace, a florist, a 10ft spiral slide which takes guests between floors, a coffee shop, gaming area with bowling alleys, meeting rooms and workspaces and a podcast recording studio, which is available for hire. Photo by Simon Jacobs/PA Wire
Alex Haydock-Wilson Bronze medal and Matthew Hudson-Smith Gold medal of Great Britain during the Athletics, Men’s 400m at the European Championships Munich 2022 on August 17 2022 in Munich, Germany – Photo by Laurent Lairys / DPPI
Reka Orsi Toth (2 Italy) and Sara Breidenbach (1 Italy) in action during the Beach Volleyball Round of 24 game between Finland and Italy at Koenigsplatz at the Munich 2022 European Championships in Munich, Germany (Liam Asman/SPP)
American legend, death metal veterans, Cannibal Corpse group played in A2 club in Wroclaw, Poland – 17 Aug 2022. Photo by Krzysztof Zatycki/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
It was a busy day in Windsor today as tourists and locals flocked to see the Changing of the Guard, led by Irish Wolf Hound Seamus, at Windsor Castle. Photo by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock
A surfer entering the North Sea at Seaton Sluice in Northumberland. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

