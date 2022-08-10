ALISTAIR HEATHER: A Dundee United win in Europe would give the whole city something to celebrate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I would like you to support Dundee United this week, please.

I know, I know. Ye dinnae care aboot fitba.

Or you’re a Dee or an Arbroath fan or whatever.

But I’m a great believer in the power of positive thinking. And I think the team in tangerine needs every bit of positivity behind them as they look to make a wee bit of sporting history.

But first, some context. Dundee United are playing in European competition for the first time in a decade.

We did quite well in the Premiership last season, and as a result we get the chance to qualify for something called the Europa Conference League.

We have to play a couple of teams to get there.

The first of which is a side called AZ Alkmaar from the Netherlands.

Last Thursday was quite a spectacular night for the city.

And it exemplifies why you should lend the side your goodwill and emanate good wishes this Thursday evening.

Cheering crowds to send us on our way

In the hour before kick off, the Display Team organised a march from the top of the Hilltoon to the stadium on Tannadice Street.

I’d never been a part of anything like it.

A noisy, smoke- pluming parade of thousands of supporters.

It was a big loud rammy. Yet it was about the most child-friendly rammy you’ve seen in your life.

Parents watched on in good cheer while their young high-school bairns fired up smoke canons turning the air white and orange.

And you, dear readers, if you’re part of the non-footballing majority in this city were, part of that march going off successfully.

Cheery faces hung out of windows all along Isla Street, kids with camera phones pointing down waving, with folk in the throng below waving back.

Motorists calmly sat and let the whole mad maelstrom storm on by as we blocked Dens Road.

Aff to the airport to see the mighty Dundee United in Europe for my first time 😃 pic.twitter.com/Gp7C9tUq1e — Alistair Heather (@Historic_Ally) August 10, 2022

The polis were there, and were visible. But they were smiling and cheery and enjoying the atmosphere too.

No mad crowd control tactics, just a sensible steadying influence.

Best behaviour and a boost for the spirits

Fans from the opposition team, wearing their red and white tops, even came and joined us for the march down to Tannadice in the sunshine.

It was the very best of this city’s welcoming and inclusive – whilst remaining slightly mental – culture.

The only ‘police incident’ I saw was when we got to the stadium.

A lassie wouldnae join the queue, and shouted politely up “sorry I’m actually a bitty frightened of horses!”

The polis scooched the horse forward a wee bit and the lassie moved on through.

Lovely.

There was plenty of blootered folk about. And plenty of effervescent energy.

But nothing bad happened and everyone was on best behaviour.

A win that went down in history

United then took to the pitch and played the Dutch side off the park.

An upset against big spending European opposition.

But the job is only half done.

The score is 1-0 to United, but now we have to play in Alkmaar, a Netherlands town just north of Amsterdam.

Thirteen hundred United fans have managed to get tickets. At least 1,700 are travelling.

Winning would be an historic moment for these Dundonians, for the young local lads in the team, for the coaches and for the city.

The game is free on BBC Scotland, so get it switched on.

I completely believe that if we all focus our positive energy on Dundee United winning, it might give them a better chance of getting the draw or the win away from home that would see them progress.

Well. I sort of half believe that. Maybe it works.

Football brings us together

Maybe we collectively cook up a sort of magic when we all think hard enough about one thing.

Or maybe the process of a community supporting a football team and adopting them as their champions does exactly what it’s meant to.

From Old Trafford to Alkmaar ⏳️🍊 🎙 37 years on @dundeeunitedfc matchday commentator and lifelong Arab want another memorable away day @thecouriersport #DUFC pic.twitter.com/5DmDlfvwMt — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) August 10, 2022

It binds us and brings us together.

This team in Tangerine has risen up with this city. It is of it.

Cheering them on, wishing them well even if you’re no bothered about the result or about the game in general, gives us all a big shared experience.

So when the match kicks off, let’s join in solidarity in success.

Like our city, lost in the doldrums for so long, United have been poor for years.

They are back, And let’s get our risen city right behind them as they fly our flag on the continent.