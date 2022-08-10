ALISTAIR HEATHER: A Dundee United win in Europe would give the whole city something to celebrate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

ALISTAIR HEATHER: A Dundee United win in Europe would give the whole city something to celebrate

By Alistair Heather
August 10 2022, 6.34pm
Dundee United fans on their way to Tannadice last week. Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Dundee United fans on their way to Tannadice last week. Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

I would like you to support Dundee United this week, please.

I know, I know. Ye dinnae care aboot fitba.

Or you’re a Dee or an Arbroath fan or whatever.

But I’m a great believer in the power of positive thinking. And I think the team in tangerine needs every bit of positivity behind them as they look to make a wee bit of sporting history.

But first, some context. Dundee United are playing in European competition for the first time in a decade.

We did quite well in the Premiership last season, and as a result we get the chance to qualify for something called the Europa Conference League.

We have to play a couple of teams to get there.

The first of which is a side called AZ Alkmaar from the Netherlands.

Last Thursday was quite a spectacular night for the city.

And it exemplifies why you should lend the side your goodwill and emanate good wishes this Thursday evening.

Cheering crowds to send us on our way

In the hour before kick off, the Display Team organised a march from the top of the Hilltoon to the stadium on Tannadice Street.

I’d never been a part of anything like it.

Orange and white smoke cannons and a night to remember for young fans.

A noisy, smoke- pluming parade of thousands of supporters.

It was a big loud rammy. Yet it was about the most child-friendly rammy you’ve seen in your life.

Parents watched on in good cheer while their young high-school bairns fired up smoke canons turning the air white and orange.

And you, dear readers, if you’re part of the non-footballing majority in this city were, part of that march going off successfully.

Cheery faces hung out of windows all along Isla Street, kids with camera phones pointing down waving, with folk in the throng below waving back.

Motorists calmly sat and let the whole mad maelstrom storm on by as we blocked Dens Road.

The polis were there, and were visible. But they were smiling and cheery and enjoying the atmosphere too.

No mad crowd control tactics, just a sensible steadying influence.

Best behaviour and a boost for the spirits

Fans from the opposition team, wearing their red and white tops, even came and joined us for the march down to Tannadice in the sunshine.

It was the very best of this city’s welcoming and inclusive – whilst remaining slightly mental – culture.

The only ‘police incident’ I saw was when we got to the stadium.

A lassie wouldnae join the queue, and shouted politely up “sorry I’m actually a bitty frightened of horses!”

One of the police horses.

The polis scooched the horse forward a wee bit and the lassie moved on through.

Lovely.

There was plenty of blootered folk about. And plenty of effervescent energy.

But nothing bad happened and everyone was on best behaviour.

A win that went down in history

United then took to the pitch and played the Dutch side off the park.

An upset against big spending European opposition.

But the job is only half done.

The score is 1-0 to United, but now we have to play in Alkmaar, a Netherlands town just north of Amsterdam.

Thirteen hundred United fans have managed to get tickets. At least 1,700 are travelling.

Winning would be an historic moment for these Dundonians, for the young local lads in the team, for the coaches and for the city.

Fans queud overnight outside Tannadice for tickets for the game against AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

The game is free on BBC Scotland, so get it switched on.

I completely believe that if we all focus our positive energy on Dundee United winning, it might give them a better chance of getting the draw or the win away from home that would see them progress.

Well. I sort of half believe that. Maybe it works.

Football brings us together

Maybe we collectively cook up a sort of magic when we all think hard enough about one thing.

Or maybe the process of a community supporting a football team and adopting them as their champions does exactly what it’s meant to.

It binds us and brings us together.

This team in Tangerine has risen up with this city. It is of it.

Cheering them on, wishing them well even if you’re no bothered about the result or about the game in general, gives us all a big shared experience.

So when the match kicks off, let’s join in solidarity in success.

Like our city, lost in the doldrums for so long, United have been poor for years.

They are back, And let’s get our risen city right behind them as they fly our flag on the continent.

Read more from Alistair Heather

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

