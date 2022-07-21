ALISTAIR HEATHER: We can get Boris Johnson out of Chequers – and the perks out of politics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: We can get Boris Johnson out of Chequers – and the perks out of politics

By Alistair Heather
July 21 2022, 5.14pm Updated: July 21 2022, 5.25pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at Chequers last summer. Hollie Adams/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.
The man who’s done about as much for Scottish independence as William Wallace – our incompetent incumbent PM Boris Johnson – has been rinsing the perks for all they are worth in his last days in office.

And his behaviour has once again drawn the spotlight to the subsidised lives that Britain’s elected representatives have built for themselves.

The prime minister skipped an emergency meeting about the hellish heat engulfing middle England the other day, so he could host a gathering at Chequers.

That’s his massive free hoose that he gets to use for whatever he fancies, no questions asked, during his premiership.

There’s a famous phrase about Roman leader Nero “fiddling while Rome burns”.

And it’s tempting to draw parallels between our current PM and the old Roman, who was perceived to have done nothing while the city was destroyed by a massive fire.

But the comparison would be unfair to Nero. Because when Rome began to burn, he was actually out of town at his grace and favour country residence. And when news of the blaze reached him he returned post-haste to lead the response.

Johnson did the exact opposite. He fled to his mansion for a private party. During a flaming crisis.

And the rest of us were reminded about how much free stuff these austeriTories give themselves.

A plague on all their houses

The prime minister gets Chequers, aye. But there’s a bunch of other multi-million pound mansions, city centre flats and the like, with staff and grounds and privacy that get doled out to the cabinet and various government figures.

Exiting prime minister Boris Johnson held a party at Chequers after he and wife Carrie were forced to abandon plans to host their delayed wedding reception there. MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.

Dorneywood, for example, is where Rishi Sunak had free access to for the last couple of years.

The beautiful, vast Buckinghamshire pile dates from the 1700s and has been extensively renovated to ensure a high modern standard of luxury.

Man of the People John Prescott lavished his time on the place when he was in office.

Eventually his adulterous ways and a humorous image of him playing croquet on his taxpayer-funded lawn during a time of heightened state tension caused enough controversy to evict him.

But his disgrace did nothing to halt the stream of gravy-trainers. George Osbourne and Sajid Javid have occupied it since, among others.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a self proclaimed working class socialist like Prescott or a translucent Tory eel-man like Osbourne, it seems like the Westminster elites just cannae say no to a free lunch.

For me, the irony is completed by the fact that these publicly funded venues are either entirely closed to the public. Or if they are open at all for brief windows, we have to pay £10 a skull to grab a glimpse of the palaces we pay for.

Westminster system brings out the worst in politicians

I often hear folk complaining about politicians.

“The sort of folk that want to become politicians are always the last people you’d want representing you” is a popular refrain.

For Westminster, they’ve maybe got a point.

Theresa May and US President Donald Trump in the garden at Chequers. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

I want positive change for my community.

But at no point have I believed that running for, say, Labour, becoming an MP and moving south would allow me to make that change.

If I wanted easy money in a cushy environment however, I would absolutely have given it a go.

I don’t think that needs to be the case.

I don’t think politics has to attract bad eggs by the dozen.

But at Westminster, the environment of free hooses, free flats, cheap dinners, free moat cleaning and Amazon Prime on your expenses does seem to have a magnetic pull.

Add the ability to wield power over people whose existence you’ve never even imagined, a platform, a paycheck, prestige and power and you see how it might attract the worst.

Oddly, though, I’m not calling for an end to these mansions. Nor do I think ministers should pay for their own moat cleaning.

I think expending energy on trying to mend a broken system, over which we have barely any influence anyway, would be a profound waste of resource and life.

Instead, we should look to Westminster as many have looked to the apocryphal Rome of Nero.

As a lesson in what not to do.

Scotland can do better

We are in the midst of a political rebuilding project here in Scotland: turning Holyrood into an experiment into a functioning democratic chamber at the heart of a European state.

We need to create the right environment so that, generationally, we attract the right sort of people into politics.

Grace and favour mansions are out, of course.

As are weirdly inexpensive lunches in canteens.

I genuinely want to live in a country where the First Minister packs themselves a nourishing wee lunch box before setting off in the morning.

Salaries need to be high enough that working people can take the risk of running for office. But not so high that the greedy would want the position for the pay alone.

We want to lionise great public servants without giving them a tremendous ego, or attracting status-hunters.

It is already a tricky thing, running a democracy. But the less Holyrood looks like Westminster come independence, the better a start our new Scotland will have in the world.

And the more trust we can put in our elected representatives.

