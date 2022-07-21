Nicola Sturgeon told to ‘step up to the plate’ over drug deaths disgrace

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon has been told to “step up to the plate” and deliver the cultural change needed to tackle Scotland’s drug deaths emergency.

A damning final report from the national Drug Deaths Taskforce branded record fatalities over the past half-decade a “disgrace” and warned financial support is “woefully inadequate” given the scale of the crisis.

It warned addiction services must be overhauled, called for a change of culture at the very top, and delivered more than 100 recommendations to ministers.

The authors of the report found current demand for services “far outstrips” the amount of funding that has been made available by the Scottish Government.

Standards delayed by two years

Officials previously promised that new medication-assisted treatment standards would be in place across the country before this summer.

But the report states this target is “unrealistic” and ministers should instead focus on having this delivered fully within two years.

In his foreword, taskforce chairman David Strang said “persistent” failures will continue to put lives at risk – and he laid responsibility at the door of Nicola Sturgeon.

He wrote: “Those who lead government responses and service delivery across Scotland must step up to the plate.

“Strong and decisive leadership is critical to ensuring whole systems change.”

Ms Sturgeon pledged to take an active role in tackling the drug deaths crisis after admitting government had taken its eye “off the ball”.

‘Enough is enough’

The report adds: “We now stand at a moment in time when we say enough is enough.

“We believe that change is possible. The evidence is clear and the time for talk is over.

“It is time for swift and decisive action.”

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, SNP drugs policy minister Angela Constance vowed to follow through on the recommendations.

But leading addiction charities and opposition parties warned that alone will not be enough to turn the tide.

North East Labour MSP Michael Marra said the findings offer “little new” and fail to answer why deaths are higher in Scotland than in the rest of the UK.

‘No more talking shops’

He said: “The key message is urgency.

“No more reviews. No more talking shops as a substitute for action.

“Our government must get on with the job and they must be held accountable for their performance.”

Ms Constance was unable to set out when she believes the actions of her government will see a substantial reduction in drug deaths.

She said: “I think it would add hurt upon hurt if I start making predictions about the drug related deaths annual report because every loss of life represents a grieving family and an individual who at some point in their life has been let down by society.

“My focus has been on implementing what works.

“We need to be brave about following the evidence, but also recognising that actually we’re talking about individuals here.

‘Much more to do’

Ms Constance admitted there is “much more to do” in Dundee.

A separate analysis from the Dundee Drugs Commission in March said the scale of the crisis has ben “underestimated”, and warned little has changed.

Last month, the chair of the city’s Alcohol and Drug Partnership quit his post as officials described the lack of progress being made locally as “bloody frustrating”.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said: “Drug deaths are Scotland’s national shame and Nicola Sturgeon was forced to admit she took her eye off the ball.

“This watershed report makes it clear that can never happen again if we are to drastically reduce the tragic number of lives lost to drugs in Scotland.”

New figures on the number of drug-related deaths in Scotland in 2021 are set to be released next week.

A Dundee Partnership spokesperson said: “Agencies involved in the Dundee campaign to reduce the number of drug deaths in the city are looking at the details of the taskforce’s final report.”