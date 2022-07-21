5 key findings from Scottish Drug Deaths Taskforce’s final report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 key findings from Scottish Drug Deaths Taskforce’s final report

By Rachel Amery
July 21 2022, 12.03pm Updated: July 22 2022, 9.33am
Scotland's drug deaths crisis is spiralling out of control

Addiction services must be completely overhauled and legislation reformed if Scotland is to tackle its drug deaths emergency.

That’s according to the national Drug Deaths Taskforce, a group established by the Scottish Government to find a way forward on tackling the crisis.

Its Changing Lives report makes a series of recommendations and actions that ministers must take to address the problem.

But it also lays responsibility at the door of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who previously admitted her government took its eye “off the ball” on drug deaths.

1 – Funding is ‘woefully inadequate’

The taskforce criticised the government’s current funding commitments.

In 2021/22, £140.7 million was spent on alcohol and drugs in Scotland.

However this is just 0.8% of the overall health and sport budget.

The report says this is “woefully inadequate for this level of public health emergency”.

It adds that the current demand for services “far outstrips” the amount of funding that has been made available.

2 – Targets pushed back by two years

Drugs Policy Minister Angela Constance previously promised 10 new medication-assisted treatment (MAT) standards, five of which were to have been met by April this year.

Drugs policy minister Angela Constance MSP

Some of these standards included same-day treatment and ensuring people receive care for as long as they need it.

However, the Taskforce’s report pushes back the government’s initial targets by two years, saying Ms Constance’s promises were “unrealistic”.

The report puts a new target date of 2024 and says: “The timescale is now a realistic one and it will make a difference introducing all 10 MAT standards in the next two years.”

3 – Fobbing people off needs to stop

One of the biggest challenges the government faces is making sure services supporting those with addiction issues are working together.

Often those seeking help are passed from pillar to post – and this is something Taskforce chairman David Strang says needs to stop.

Dr David Strang.
He said: “Our ‘no wrong door’ idea is really important so that people are not pushed from mental health services to addiction services somewhere else.

“Services should be held to account so that’s why we’re saying about having clear guidance, clear standards and having inspections.”

He added: “If you say to someone to come back in three weeks or six weeks’ time, then that moment when you can help them may have passed and that’s really critical in the treatment of someone with addiction.”

4 – Nicola Sturgeon’s responsibility

As first minister, Nicola Sturgeon has faced the brunt of the backlash to Scotland’s harrowing drug deaths record – and the Taskforce’s report is no exception.

It says: “The first minister has publicly recognised that her government ‘took their eye off the ball’.

Nicola Sturgeon

“The question now is whether the government will provide targeted funding to enable services to deliver transformational change – not a return to the funding of the past, but an ambitious and radical commitment to making people’s lives better.”

5 – Charities and political rivals sceptical

Some charities have been critical of the recommendations made in the report.

Annemarie Ward from Faces and Voices of Recovery UK said it is a “farce” and warns it will do “nothing” to cut drugs deaths.

Scottish Labour’s drug policy spokeswoman Claire Baker said the report highlights the “woeful” underfunding of services.

And Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said it is “disgraceful” the SNP are pushing ahead with a second independence referendum when the drugs crisis in Scotland is so bad.

He says his party’s right to recovery bill would yield better results than what the Scottish Government is currently doing.

The report itself does also highlight that more can be done under the current devolution settlement in Scotland to tackle drug deaths.

