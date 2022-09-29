ALISTAIR HEATHER: Oppose tax cuts and give working class Dundonian bairns the chance of a decent start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Oppose tax cuts and give working class Dundonian bairns the chance of a decent start

By Alistair Heather
September 29 2022, 2.56pm
Tax cuts might fill our pockets now - but they'd put the future of our youth at stake, writes Alistair Heather.
Tax cuts might fill our pockets now - but they'd put the future of our youth at stake, writes Alistair Heather.

This fat tax cut will make a real difference to my life. It likely will for you too.

I’ll save something like £617 on my income. Then I’ll pocket another £350 through this big National Insurance cut.

Nearly one thousand pounds extra in my pocket, thanks to the Tories.

Now, I’ve an ageing granny in New Zealand I could visit with that money. I could finally get the super-deluxe season-ticket in the Dode Fox Upper tier at Tannadice with that money.

More likely, I could live life exactly the same as now but buy and eat an additional 9 delicious chocolate Freddo frogs fae the Scotmid every single day of the year with that money.

Certainly, an extra grand in the bank means I’ve nae worries about the upcoming massive energy bills in wintertime.

Except of course that I wilnae be getting that tax cut, none of yous will, either. Because we pay tax here in Scotland.

Less Freddos, more future

The SNP/Green coalition that operate in Holyrood haven’t been absolutely explicit about what they’ll be doing with the tax situation, but John Swinney’s statements have been staid.

Swinney is assembling a varied panel of experts to assess what the hell’s happening down the road, and judge what best course Scotland can chart within that.

It’s unlikely that we’ll match the cuts seen in Westminster.

England has turned itself into a tax haven.

More mental than that, the UK Government are committing to borrow – borrow! – many billions of pounds, at great expense, and give it to the wealthiest in society!

Deputy First Minister John Swinney
Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

They are using the relatively good name within banking circles that the UK has built up over decades to massively enrich the elite.

I’d love an extra thousand pounds, of course. But not at the tremendous long and short term costs we’re seeing now.

And in Scotland, particularly in our part of it, we cannae afford to borrow massively to pay for our own tax cuts.

Vital services would disappear if tax was cut

Small advantages such as free NHS prescriptions, free bus travel for the under 22s, free early years childcare for bairns aged 3-4, the baby boxes, free university degrees – these are the thin pillars that stop the roof caving in on working class families and pensioners.

The drug consumption rooms that Dundee needs and will hopefully soon get, will save lives and cost us money, even though most of us hopefully will never use them.

Our sort-of-ok present and our hopefully-a-bitty-brighter future depends on a healthy amount of tax being paid.

A Conservative government in Holyrood that replicated the tax cuts would soon enough need to reduce or delete entirely our vital services.

A drugs consumption room – where users take heroin under medical supervision – at Colston Hall in Bristol.

Working class folk couldn’t guarantee a decent start in life for their bairns, indeed we already cannae, and it’ll get worse.

We couldn’t reliably get access to education beyond high school, and would therefore be denied that advantage. Our overall health would get worse as we’re forced to skip prescriptions when the money gets tight.

We need to hold our nerve. A short-term tax cut would feel reassuring in the pooch as the winter snows blow in. But we’d be throwing our future to the wolves.

Instead, this is a time, for those of us that can, to dig even deeper, and add a tithe to charity on top of our tax.

I’ll be bringing along cans and cash for the foodbank drive at this Saturday’s Dundee United v St Johnstone match.

Scotland’s government look like they’ll oppose the cut at Holyrood.

Lets oppose the cut, and the entire ethos behind it, with every charitable action we can, small or large. A decent future for us all depends on it.

