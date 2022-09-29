Death certificate reveals time Queen died and cause

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Death certificate reveals time Queen died and cause

By Louise Glen
September 29 2022, 2.57pm
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen died of “old age”, her death certificate has revealed.

It has been confirmed that Elizabeth II died at 3.10pm on September 8 in Balmoral Castle, more than three hours before Buckingham Palace announced it.

According to details revealed by the National Records of Scotland, the death was registered in the district of Aberdeenshire.

The informant of the death to the registrar was the Princess Royal, her daughter.

Queen’s death registered eight days later

The Queen’s death was registered on September 16, and was signed by Lynne Driver, the local registrar.

The certificate gives the Queen’s usual resident as Windsor Castle.

It gives her forenames as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, and her surname of Windsor.

Her occupation is given as “Her Majesty the Queen”.

The Queen’s death certificate.

Her mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and father King George VI are both recorded on the certificate.

The doctor who certified the death was Douglas James Allan Glass.

Following her death at Balmoral, the Queen’s cortege travelled through Angus, Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Fife on its way to Edinburgh.

