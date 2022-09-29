Death certificate reveals time Queen died and cause

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queen died of “old age”, her death certificate has revealed.

It has been confirmed that Elizabeth II died at 3.10pm on September 8 in Balmoral Castle, more than three hours before Buckingham Palace announced it.

According to details revealed by the National Records of Scotland, the death was registered in the district of Aberdeenshire.

The informant of the death to the registrar was the Princess Royal, her daughter.

Queen’s death registered eight days later

The Queen’s death was registered on September 16, and was signed by Lynne Driver, the local registrar.

The certificate gives the Queen’s usual resident as Windsor Castle.

It gives her forenames as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, and her surname of Windsor.

Her occupation is given as “Her Majesty the Queen”.

Her mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and father King George VI are both recorded on the certificate.

The doctor who certified the death was Douglas James Allan Glass.

Following her death at Balmoral, the Queen’s cortege travelled through Angus, Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Fife on its way to Edinburgh.