Car ‘bursts into flames’ outside Fife high school

Firefighters have extinguished a car fire outside a Fife school after the vehicle ‘burst into flames’ on Thursday.

Pictures from the scene showed the car engulfed in flames, with fire crews reporting it was “well alight” when they arrived on scene outside Lochgelly High School.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed firefighters had attended after the incident on Station Road was reported to them at around 1.30pm.

He said: “We received reports that a car was well alight outside Lochgelly High School.

“We sent one appliance. Firefighers using two hose reel jets and breathing apparatus extinguished the fire in around 10 minutes.

“There were no casualties.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said officers assisted with traffic management while the fire was put out.

Speaking on social media one eyewitness said: “I was passing when it happened. The guy was in total shock. It just burst into flames.”