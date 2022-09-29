Car ‘bursts into flames’ outside Fife high school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Car ‘bursts into flames’ outside Fife high school

By Lindsey Hamilton
September 29 2022, 3.12pm Updated: September 29 2022, 3.32pm
Care fire lochgelly high school
The car on fire outside Lochgelly High School. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.

Firefighters have extinguished a car fire outside a Fife school after the vehicle ‘burst into flames’ on Thursday.

Pictures from the scene showed the car engulfed in flames, with fire crews reporting it was “well alight” when they arrived on scene outside Lochgelly High School.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

The car was said to be “well alight”

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed firefighters had attended after the incident on Station Road was reported to them at around 1.30pm.

He said: “We received reports that a car was well alight outside Lochgelly High School.

“We sent one appliance. Firefighers using two hose reel jets and breathing apparatus extinguished the fire in around 10 minutes.

“There were no casualties.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said officers assisted with traffic management while the fire was put out.

Speaking on social media one eyewitness said: “I was passing when it happened.  The guy was in total shock. It just burst into flames.”

