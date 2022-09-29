Car ‘bursts into flames’ outside Fife high school By Lindsey Hamilton September 29 2022, 3.12pm Updated: September 29 2022, 3.32pm The car on fire outside Lochgelly High School. Image: Fife Jammer Locations. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Firefighters have extinguished a car fire outside a Fife school after the vehicle ‘burst into flames’ on Thursday. Pictures from the scene showed the car engulfed in flames, with fire crews reporting it was “well alight” when they arrived on scene outside Lochgelly High School. No one was injured as a result of the fire. The car was said to be “well alight” A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed firefighters had attended after the incident on Station Road was reported to them at around 1.30pm. He said: “We received reports that a car was well alight outside Lochgelly High School. “We sent one appliance. Firefighers using two hose reel jets and breathing apparatus extinguished the fire in around 10 minutes. “There were no casualties.” A spokesman for Police Scotland said officers assisted with traffic management while the fire was put out. Speaking on social media one eyewitness said: “I was passing when it happened. The guy was in total shock. It just burst into flames.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife 27 best pictures as TV stars, rockers and Hollywood legend tee off in Tayside… Drinks entrepreneurs put Fife at heart of non-alcoholic spirits industry with Feragaia distillery launch Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times for Friday confirmed Bill Murray relives comedy role as Dunhill Links tees off – before cameo for… Fife community champion's 'lifetime of work' destroyed in workshop fire Search launched for car stolen from Methil street Hurricane Ian prompts flood warning in Perthshire and Angus as locals brace for downpours… Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash Fife paedophile caught with child abuse images for third time Fife nurse caught drink-driving while five times over legal limit Most Read 1 Death certificate reveals time Queen died and cause 2 Blairgowrie man admits endangering baby’s life by letting it ingest cocaine 3 Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters 4 Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash 5 Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company 4 6 Dundee chief John Nelms reveals former city police officer as Dark Blues’ new head… 7 Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years 8 STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on… 15 9 Man taken to hospital after being struck by car in Dundee 10 Fife paedophile caught with child abuse images for third time More from The Courier Gavin Liddell: Concern for missing man last seen in Dundee James McPake reveals extent of Kevin O'Hara injury and gives updates on two other… James McPake 'hopeful' of Dunfermline loan ahead of deadline after going for 'a number… Dunhill Links: Carnoustie stays the toughest in perfect scoring conditions 27 best pictures as TV stars, rockers and Hollywood legend tee off in Tayside… Take-off for trial medical drone flights between Angus and Dundee Editor's Picks Blairgowrie man admits endangering baby’s life by letting it ingest cocaine Dundee residents rage over child poverty, drug deaths and the cost of living crisis in BBC TV debate Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash ‘Large-budget period drama’ filming scenes at Scone Palace in Perth Bill Murray relives comedy role as Dunhill Links tees off – before cameo for St Andrews’ famous Jigger Inn Dundee Olympia scrutiny meeting farce as no questions put to architect and engineer Fife furniture firm wins contract to fit out £20m development ALISTAIR HEATHER: Oppose tax cuts and give working class Dundonian bairns the chance of a decent start Drinks entrepreneurs put Fife at heart of non-alcoholic spirits industry with Feragaia distillery launch