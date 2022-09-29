EVE MUIRHEAD: A lot of fun and no broken bones on TV hit A League of Their own

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EVE MUIRHEAD: A lot of fun and no broken bones on TV hit A League of Their own

By Eve Muirhead
September 29 2022, 3.20pm Updated: September 29 2022, 3.45pm
Eve Muirhead appeared on A League of Their Own.
Eve Muirhead appeared on A League of Their Own.

It’s not yet been two months since I announced my retirement but I’ve certainly been kept busy.

As dedicated as I was to the life of a full-time athlete throughout my curling career, I always thought that it would be beneficial to try a few different things away from the ice.

But, as you might expect, more opportunities have opened up now that I’ve got an Olympic gold medal and more time to say ‘yes’.

Media and TV work is definitely going to be part of my post-competing career.

It’s been a real mixed bag of work over the last few weeks.

There’s been getting on a bike for Sport Relief, going back on Question of Sport for the first time in a few years and appearing on A League of Their Own.

And this week some of you might have seen me in dictionary corner on Countdown.

No prizes for guessing which one took me furthest out of my comfort zone!

I bet there weren’t any of my teachers at Pitlochry High School and Morrison’s Academy who would have predicted I’d have ended up on Countdown!

I’ve got nothing but admiration for the contestants who came on.

I used to watch it after school when Carol Vorderman and Richard Whiteley were the presenters.

And I can now say I’ve been part of Countdown history because one of them, Tom, hit a record all-time score of 154!

Some of the words he came up, I’d never heard of and in the maths bit he’d have it done with 10 seconds left to twiddle his thumbs.

I could relax a bit more on A League of Their Own.

They had me piping on the show again and the ‘Curlseye’ bit of it was so much fun.

Somebody told me it cost them a fortune to set that up.

I was just glad nobody fell on the ice and broke a bone!

What these programmes all had in common is I’ve never met anyone so far who hasn’t been friendly and helpful.

If there’s more TV and media doors that get opened, then great.

I don’t see myself doing just one thing for the rest of my working life but I’d like to think that side of things will be a big part of it.

And if I get an invite to go to Australia for ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’ I’m sure I would be able to get over my dislike of rats to accept.

I certainly think I’d be better in the jungle than on the dance floor!

When I heard about the furore after the recent England v India women’s cricket game, I can see why it divided opinion.

By running out Charlie Dean at the bowler’s end, Deepti Sharma was playing by the rules.

And, with the game coming to a conclusion, she could legitimately say that the player whose wicket she took was trying to get an advantage.

But most cricketers seem to think that it was against the spirit of the sport and they’re the best ones to judge.

She should have given a warning first.

It’s like calling a moving ball on yourself in golf or owning up to your broom touching a stone in curling.

Every sport has its own etiquette.

And the fact that the first person to do it in Test cricket has his name used in relation to this type of run-out tells you that mud definitely sticks!

