Dundee Olympia scrutiny meeting farce as no questions put to architect and engineer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Olympia scrutiny meeting farce as no questions put to architect and engineer

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
September 29 2022, 4.15pm Updated: September 29 2022, 7.03pm
David Haig, head coach of Dundee City Aquatics, outside the Olympia
David Haig, head coach of Dundee City Aquatics, outside the Olympia

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

David Haig, head coach of Dundee City Aquatics, outside the Olympia
Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments
David Haig, head coach of Dundee City Aquatics, outside the Olympia
Dundee residents rage over child poverty, drug deaths and the cost of living crisis…
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters
David Haig, head coach of Dundee City Aquatics, outside the Olympia
Hurricane Ian prompts flood warning in Perthshire and Angus as locals brace for downpours…
David Haig, head coach of Dundee City Aquatics, outside the Olympia
Plans for Dundee's first animal crematorium and dog training centre rejected
David Haig, head coach of Dundee City Aquatics, outside the Olympia
Man taken to hospital after being struck by car in Dundee
David Haig, head coach of Dundee City Aquatics, outside the Olympia
LISTEN: The troublesome results of The Courier's sleep study
David Haig, head coach of Dundee City Aquatics, outside the Olympia
The Plaza cinema took Dundee film fans from the Hilltown to Hollywood
David Haig, head coach of Dundee City Aquatics, outside the Olympia
Dundee Record Fair could close after 40 years as organiser retires
David Haig, head coach of Dundee City Aquatics, outside the Olympia
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
2

Most Read

1
David Haig, head coach of Dundee City Aquatics, outside the Olympia
Death certificate reveals time Queen died and cause
2
David Haig, head coach of Dundee City Aquatics, outside the Olympia
Blairgowrie man admits endangering baby’s life by letting it ingest cocaine
3
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters
4
David Haig, head coach of Dundee City Aquatics, outside the Olympia
Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash
5
David Haig, head coach of Dundee City Aquatics, outside the Olympia
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
4
6
David Haig, head coach of Dundee City Aquatics, outside the Olympia
Dundee chief John Nelms reveals former city police officer as Dark Blues’ new head…
7
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
8
Image shows a map with Dundee in the centre and arrows stretching across to other settlements in the surrounding council areas.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on…
15
9
David Haig, head coach of Dundee City Aquatics, outside the Olympia
Man taken to hospital after being struck by car in Dundee
10
David Haig, head coach of Dundee City Aquatics, outside the Olympia
Fife paedophile caught with child abuse images for third time

More from The Courier

David Haig, head coach of Dundee City Aquatics, outside the Olympia
James McPake reveals extent of Kevin O'Hara injury and gives updates on two other…
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake 'hopeful' of Dunfermline loan ahead of deadline after going for 'a number…
David Haig, head coach of Dundee City Aquatics, outside the Olympia
Dunhill Links: Carnoustie stays the toughest in perfect scoring conditions
David Haig, head coach of Dundee City Aquatics, outside the Olympia
27 best pictures as TV stars, rockers and Hollywood legend tee off in Tayside…
David Haig, head coach of Dundee City Aquatics, outside the Olympia
Take-off for trial medical drone flights between Angus and Dundee
David Haig, head coach of Dundee City Aquatics, outside the Olympia
Thursday court round-up — One final hit and abusive texts

Editor's Picks