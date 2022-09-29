Fife furniture firm wins contract to fit out £20m development

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife furniture firm has won a contract worth £1.5 million for a new community hub project.

Dunfermline-based Deanestor will work on a £20m community hub in Chryston, North Lanarkshire.

The hub will be a shared campus development for primary education and community health provision in a single building.

The new building will replace the existing Chryston Primary School and will have spaces for up to 509 pupils.

The hub, due for completion in autumn 2023, will also incorporate a community health clinic.

It is the second contract the Dunfermline firm has been awarded by North Lanarkshire Council.

Deanestor is also working on a £20m shared learning campus in Wishaw.

The firm is working with BAM Construct UK to provide around 4,400 items of bespoke school furniture and equipment for a £20m shared learning campus in Wishaw.

This will accommodate 500 pupils from Newmains and St Brigid’s Primary Schools, and a 100-place early years centre.

Deanestor will fit out more than 100 rooms in seven zones of the campus, due to open later this year.

Deanestor boss ‘absolutely delighted’

Ramsay McDonald, managing director for Deanestor in Scotland, said the firm was proud to be working on both projects.

“We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded this second project for North Lanarkshire Council.”

He said both North Lanarkshire-based projects are innovative.

Mr McDonald added: “Chryston community hub is a really unique scheme and a flagship development for shared community facilities.

“Deanestor has extensive, specialist experience in the delivery of furniture and fitout services for both education and healthcare projects, which will add value to this latest contract.”

Earlier this year, the Fife furniture firm also won a £1.8m contract to fit out a new £60m school in West Lothian.

It also carried out two projects for NHS Highland, fitting out the new Broadford Community Hospital on the Isle of Skye and Badenoch & Strathspey Community Hospital in Aviemore.