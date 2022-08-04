Dundee United v AZ Alkmaar: Here’s where you can watch Euro clash on TV for FREE

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United host AZ Alkmaar in the third round of qualifying for the Europa Conference league tonight.

The stage is set as the Tangerines get set to play European football for the first time in a decade, when they lost out to Dynamo Moscow in the Europa League qualifiers.

Jack Ross’ side go head-to-head with the Eredivisie team in the first leg at Tannadice before the decider in Alkmaar next Thursday.

The Arabs have sold out the ground as fans are desperate to help give their side home advantage.

That means for those who don’t have a ticket the only way to see the game live is on TV.

Where and when can I watch Dundee United v AZ Alkmaar?

BBC Scotland will broadcast live coverage from Tannadice.

The programme will begin at 7.45pm with the game kicking off at 8pm.

Viewers can tune in through:

Sky, Freeview & YouView: 115

Sky Glass: 120

Freesat: 106

Virgin Media: 108

Is there a stream?

Those unable to watch in front of a TV can go so on their mobile device or computer.

The match will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and website.

Any other way to tune in?

Anyone who is on the move and can’t watch the game can tune in to BBC Radio Scotland.

Sportsound will provide live commentary on both Radio Scotland and BBC Sounds.

What next?

Should United get a result against Alkmaar over the two legs, they will then jet off to either Latvia or Portugal.

FC Riga or Gil Vincente will be the next opponents in the play-off – the final qualifier before the lucrative group stages.