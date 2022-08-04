Dundee United v AZ Alkmaar: Here’s where you can watch Euro clash on TV for FREE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United v AZ Alkmaar: Here’s where you can watch Euro clash on TV for FREE

By Scott Lorimer
August 4 2022, 10.07am
Dundee United fans at Tannadice.

Dundee United host AZ Alkmaar in the third round of qualifying for the Europa Conference league tonight.

The stage is set as the Tangerines get set to play European football for the first time in a decade, when they lost out to Dynamo Moscow in the Europa League qualifiers.

Jack Ross’ side go head-to-head with the Eredivisie team in the first leg at Tannadice before the decider in Alkmaar next Thursday.

The Arabs have sold out the ground as fans are desperate to help give their side home advantage.

That means for those who don’t have a ticket the only way to see the game live is on TV.

Where and when can I watch Dundee United v AZ Alkmaar?

BBC Scotland will broadcast live coverage from Tannadice.

The programme will begin at 7.45pm with the game kicking off at 8pm.

The AZ Alkmaar squad check out Tannadice prior to their Europa Conference League qualifier on Thursday.

Viewers can tune in through:

Sky, Freeview & YouView: 115

Sky Glass: 120

Freesat: 106

Virgin Media: 108

Is there a stream?

Those unable to watch in front of a TV can go so on their mobile device or computer.

The match will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and website.

Any other way to tune in?

Anyone who is on the move and can’t watch the game can tune in to BBC Radio Scotland.

Sportsound will provide live commentary on both Radio Scotland and BBC Sounds.

What next?

Should United get a result against Alkmaar over the two legs, they will then jet off to either Latvia or Portugal.

FC Riga or Gil Vincente will be the next opponents in the play-off – the final qualifier before the lucrative group stages.

Jack Ross fed up with Scottish ‘inferiority complex’ and vows Dundee United won’t be Euro ‘tourists’

