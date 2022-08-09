LEE WILKIE: Going to the Netherlands with a 1-0 lead isn’t easy – I know – but Dundee United have their blueprint to shock AZ Alkmaar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LEE WILKIE: Going to the Netherlands with a 1-0 lead isn’t easy – I know – but Dundee United have their blueprint to shock AZ Alkmaar

By Lee Wilkie
August 9 2022, 8.30am Updated: August 9 2022, 11.33am
Lee Wilkie gets to grips with Ruud van Nistelrooy as Scotland took on the Netherlands in 2003.

Dundee United did themselves and Scottish football proud with their first-leg win over AZ Alkmaar.

Hopefully, they can go one further and get through this week, too.

It will take a massive effort, however.

Whatever happens, last week’s 1-0 victory will live long in the memory of all who were there, what a great night.

It was a great night because of the way United approached the game – full of intensity, in the faces of the Alkmaar players and it was a deserved win.

That’s exactly the kind of performance I was hoping for and it was a joy to watch.

I do think they need to be wary in the Netherlands, however.

I don’t want to see them fall into the trap of holding on to what they’ve got.

Success

Dundee United’s Craig Sibbald acknowledges the fans at full-time after beating AZ Alkmaar.

United’s success came from their intensity and pressing high up the park.

Alkmaar weren’t given a second on the ball and were flustered.

We need to see more of that, particularly at the start of the game this week.

AZ showed in the final stages they are a dangerous outfit and any early encouragement could make it a very uncomfortable night for the Tangerines.

Going to Holland 1-0 up. . .

I know all about heading to Holland with a 1-0 win from a huge two-legged tie.

It’s not a night I like to remember as we travelled there with James McFadden’s winner at our backs.

That should be a warning for United, though.

For those that don’t remember the play-off to qualify for Euro 2004, we lost the second leg 6-0 in Amsterdam after a great first leg at home.

Dejected Scotland defender Lee Wilkie after his side’s 6-0 defeat by Holland.

What cost us across there were cheap goals, goals from set-pieces that put us well on the back foot and lifted them.

That’s something United just can’t afford to do.

Thankfully they have players like Charlie Mulgrew and Ryan Edwards in defence who know exactly what is required and will get the team ready to defend.

The good news is this AZ team don’t have the likes of Ruud van Nistelrooy, Wesley Sneijder, Edgar Davids and Marc Overmars like that Dutch team did.

I mean, they were 6-0 up and brought on Clarence Seedorf! That squad was ridiculous.

Different times and different teams but the situation is very similar.

Big players for big moments

United will need to be rock solid from the start in Alkmaar.

What they do have is threats that can hurt their opponents – they showed that at Tannadice.

Levitt was uncharacteristically quiet against Livingston.

Glenn Middleton showed what he is capable of while Steven Fletcher caused trouble and Tony Watt certainly did, too.

The key player, as always, will be Dylan Levitt.

United have to keep the ball when they get it.

Keep giving it away and AZ will just pile the pressure on.

Obviously Sunday’s loss to Livingston wasn’t ideal but it was understandable.

It’s only natural the attention of the players was on the big game this week.

Let’s hope they can do it.

