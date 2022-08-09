LEE WILKIE: Going to the Netherlands with a 1-0 lead isn’t easy – I know – but Dundee United have their blueprint to shock AZ Alkmaar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United did themselves and Scottish football proud with their first-leg win over AZ Alkmaar.

Hopefully, they can go one further and get through this week, too.

It will take a massive effort, however.

Whatever happens, last week’s 1-0 victory will live long in the memory of all who were there, what a great night.

It was a great night because of the way United approached the game – full of intensity, in the faces of the Alkmaar players and it was a deserved win.

That’s exactly the kind of performance I was hoping for and it was a joy to watch.

I do think they need to be wary in the Netherlands, however.

I don’t want to see them fall into the trap of holding on to what they’ve got.

Success

United’s success came from their intensity and pressing high up the park.

Alkmaar weren’t given a second on the ball and were flustered.

We need to see more of that, particularly at the start of the game this week.

AZ showed in the final stages they are a dangerous outfit and any early encouragement could make it a very uncomfortable night for the Tangerines.

Going to Holland 1-0 up. . .

I know all about heading to Holland with a 1-0 win from a huge two-legged tie.

It’s not a night I like to remember as we travelled there with James McFadden’s winner at our backs.

That should be a warning for United, though.

For those that don’t remember the play-off to qualify for Euro 2004, we lost the second leg 6-0 in Amsterdam after a great first leg at home.

What cost us across there were cheap goals, goals from set-pieces that put us well on the back foot and lifted them.

That’s something United just can’t afford to do.

Thankfully they have players like Charlie Mulgrew and Ryan Edwards in defence who know exactly what is required and will get the team ready to defend.

The good news is this AZ team don’t have the likes of Ruud van Nistelrooy, Wesley Sneijder, Edgar Davids and Marc Overmars like that Dutch team did.

I mean, they were 6-0 up and brought on Clarence Seedorf! That squad was ridiculous.

Different times and different teams but the situation is very similar.

Big players for big moments

United will need to be rock solid from the start in Alkmaar.

What they do have is threats that can hurt their opponents – they showed that at Tannadice.

Glenn Middleton showed what he is capable of while Steven Fletcher caused trouble and Tony Watt certainly did, too.

The key player, as always, will be Dylan Levitt.

United have to keep the ball when they get it.

Keep giving it away and AZ will just pile the pressure on.

Obviously Sunday’s loss to Livingston wasn’t ideal but it was understandable.

It’s only natural the attention of the players was on the big game this week.

Let’s hope they can do it.