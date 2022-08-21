Rhys Breen reflects on ‘really, really disappointing’ Dunfermline result and missed opportunity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rhys Breen reflects on ‘really, really disappointing’ Dunfermline result and missed opportunity

By Craig Cairns
August 21 2022, 6.34pm
Rhys Breen sends a header towards goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline’s Rhys Breen said it was never going to be easy versus Kelty Hearts – despite their respective league positions.

The big centre-half was a massive reason the Pars maintained their perfect defensive record in League 1 so far.

He blocked Scott McGill’s first-half effort as he tried to angle the ball into the bottom corner and put his head in everywhere – in both boxes.

Breen’s block on McGill’s effort:

The defensive rock that Breen has formed with Kyle Benedictus and Billy Mehmet has given the Pars a platform to win matches.

The defence held up their end of the bargain once again, save for a few scrappy moments, but it wasn’t to be at the other end.

Breen disappointed with effort

“I felt the full game things just weren’t working out for us,” said Breen.

“I didn’t think that we were composed enough on the ball.

“It is really, really disappointing because we had some opportunities to go in front.

“I am disappointed that I didn’t put mine away but we just have to look forward to next week and come back on Monday really fully refreshed.”

Breen’s chance:

 

The 22-year-old conceded it wasn’t the Pars’ best performance but said the only solution is to learn from it and focus on the next match – a top-of-the-table clash with joint-leaders Airdrie.

“It was another clean sheet for us but we can’t look at it like that.

“Kelty hadn’t won a league game and so there was a demand on them to get their first win.

“I think everybody was expecting us to have an easy game but it was never going to be an easy game against Kelty.

“Our main focus is to come back in on Monday and hit the ground running.”

Clash of heads

Breen went down in the second half after a coming together but recovered to see out the 90 minutes.

“I’m a defender and I’m going to get a lot of these during the season,” he said.

“I just need to get on with it but I’m feeling absolutely fine.

“I have had a lot of them in my career, that’s probably why I’m the way that I am today,” he laughed.

4 talking points from Kelty Hearts v Dunfermline: No major issues for Pars as derby rivals start to click

