Rhys Breen reflects on ‘really, really disappointing’ Dunfermline result and missed opportunity

Dunfermline’s Rhys Breen said it was never going to be easy versus Kelty Hearts – despite their respective league positions.

The big centre-half was a massive reason the Pars maintained their perfect defensive record in League 1 so far.

He blocked Scott McGill’s first-half effort as he tried to angle the ball into the bottom corner and put his head in everywhere – in both boxes.

Breen’s block on McGill’s effort:

The defensive rock that Breen has formed with Kyle Benedictus and Billy Mehmet has given the Pars a platform to win matches.

The defence held up their end of the bargain once again, save for a few scrappy moments, but it wasn’t to be at the other end.

Breen disappointed with effort

“I felt the full game things just weren’t working out for us,” said Breen.

“I didn’t think that we were composed enough on the ball.

“It is really, really disappointing because we had some opportunities to go in front.

“I am disappointed that I didn’t put mine away but we just have to look forward to next week and come back on Monday really fully refreshed.”

Breen’s chance:

The 22-year-old conceded it wasn’t the Pars’ best performance but said the only solution is to learn from it and focus on the next match – a top-of-the-table clash with joint-leaders Airdrie.

“It was another clean sheet for us but we can’t look at it like that.

“Kelty hadn’t won a league game and so there was a demand on them to get their first win.

“I think everybody was expecting us to have an easy game but it was never going to be an easy game against Kelty.

“Our main focus is to come back in on Monday and hit the ground running.”

Clash of heads

Breen went down in the second half after a coming together but recovered to see out the 90 minutes.

“I’m a defender and I’m going to get a lot of these during the season,” he said.

“I just need to get on with it but I’m feeling absolutely fine.

“I have had a lot of them in my career, that’s probably why I’m the way that I am today,” he laughed.