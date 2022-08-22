Dundee manager Gary Bowyer insists Dee won’t get ‘bogged down’ this season as he addresses Lewis Smith transfer link

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says there will be no getting “bogged down” at Dens Park if more results like Saturday’s stalemate at Morton come around.

The Dark Blues were held to a 0-0 draw at Cappielow at the weekend which saw them miss the opportunity to go back to the top of the Championship.

The Dens boss, though, is keen to accentuate the positives from a hard-fought defensive display while he also addressed a transfer link to Hamilton midfielder Lewis Smith.

In four matches on the road under Bowyer, Dundee are unbeaten with three wins and a draw.

“We’ve had two away games in the league now and picked up four points from six,” the Dundee boss said.

“If you said that would happen every two away games, I’d take your hand off.

“So we’re pleased with that and getting two clean sheets as well.

“But we’re only four games into a long, hard season.

“We’ll not be allowed to play the fluid game we want to week in, week out.

“It doesn’t just happen that we get to play the way we want to so we have to make sure we do the other side of the game well.

“So it was pleasing to see us show that at Morton.”

He added: “We will not be getting carried away if things are going well.

“At the same time, we’ll not get too bogged down if things don’t go our way. Experience shows that there will be times where it doesn’t.

“So you have to go keep going through your processes and try to get better.”

Lewis Smith

Meanwhile, Dundee’s recruitment drive continues.

On Friday, the Dark Blues were linked with a move for Hamilton Accies youngster Lewis Smith.

The Scotland U/21 midfielder has been involved in every game for John Rankin’s side this term and is contracted to 2024.

Bowyer, though, has distanced the club from a move for the 22-year-old.

Asked about the link, the Dens boss said: “I’m not sure how that’s happened.

“I have to say I was surprised to see that one.

“We seem to get linked to a few players where we’re not sure where it’s come from.”