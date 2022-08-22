Dundee manager Gary Bowyer insists Dee won’t get ‘bogged down’ this season as he addresses Lewis Smith transfer link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer insists Dee won’t get ‘bogged down’ this season as he addresses Lewis Smith transfer link

By George Cran
August 22 2022, 10.27pm
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says there will be no getting “bogged down” at Dens Park if more results like Saturday’s stalemate at Morton come around.

The Dark Blues were held to a 0-0 draw at Cappielow at the weekend which saw them miss the opportunity to go back to the top of the Championship.

The Dens boss, though, is keen to accentuate the positives from a hard-fought defensive display while he also addressed a transfer link to Hamilton midfielder Lewis Smith.

In four matches on the road under Bowyer, Dundee are unbeaten with three wins and a draw.

“We’ve had two away games in the league now and picked up four points from six,” the Dundee boss said.

Zak Rudden chases down Grant Gillespie in Saturday’s 0-0 draw.

“If you said that would happen every two away games, I’d take your hand off.

“So we’re pleased with that and getting two clean sheets as well.

“But we’re only four games into a long, hard season.

“We’ll not be allowed to play the fluid game we want to week in, week out.

“It doesn’t just happen that we get to play the way we want to so we have to make sure we do the other side of the game well.

“So it was pleasing to see us show that at Morton.”

He added: “We will not be getting carried away if things are going well.

“At the same time, we’ll not get too bogged down if things don’t go our way. Experience shows that there will be times where it doesn’t.

“So you have to go keep going through your processes and try to get better.”

Lewis Smith

Lewis Smith (No 11) celebrates a goal for Hamilton last October.

Meanwhile, Dundee’s recruitment drive continues.

On Friday, the Dark Blues were linked with a move for Hamilton Accies youngster Lewis Smith.

The Scotland U/21 midfielder has been involved in every game for John Rankin’s side this term and is contracted to 2024.

Bowyer, though, has distanced the club from a move for the 22-year-old.

Asked about the link, the Dens boss said: “I’m not sure how that’s happened.

“I have to say I was surprised to see that one.

“We seem to get linked to a few players where we’re not sure where it’s come from.”

Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney insists Morton stalemate won’t derail Dee’s ‘expansive’ plans

 

