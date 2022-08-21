4 talking points from Dundee’s stalemate at Morton – defences on top but much more needed from Dee frontline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 talking points from Dundee’s stalemate at Morton – defences on top but much more needed from Dee frontline

By George Cran
August 21 2022, 12.00pm
Zak Rudden chases down Grant Gillespie.
Zak Rudden chases down Grant Gillespie.

Dundee have been knocked off top spot as the Championship table begins to take shape.

We’re not yet out of August but it’s clear this season will be like most others in the second tier – very, very tight.

Just three points separate the top seven teams after four matches each.

As always, the team that can put together a run of wins will streak away from the rest.

After two wins on the bounce, the Dark Blues were aiming to do just that.

But their winning run ended at a ground that has proved a tough venue for Dundee in recent years.

Morton hit the post late on.

Both the Dark Blues and Morton hit the woodwork while the two sides will each rue a lack of quality where it mattered in the final third.

But what did we learn about Gary Bowyer’s team after their first draw of the season?

Clinical edge

New manager Bowyer was critical of his side’s passing up of chances in the early-season Premier Sports games.

This game wasn’t about missing chances but more passing up the opportunity to create chances by making the wrong decision.

Gary Bowyer in the dugout at Cappielow.

Paul McMullan went closest early in the first half as he struck the bar on nine minutes after good play from Zak Rudden and Josh Mulligan set up the shot.

Bar a couple of set-pieces late on, Luke McCowan’s skewed effort with his right foot was as good as they created in the second half.

Much more is needed.

Back-to-back

As an attacking entity, Dundee were a disappointment.

But their defence was strong in a match that required plenty of resolve against a combative Morton side.

Travelling Dundee fans enjoy the sunshine in Greenock.

And that’s back-to-back clean sheets on the road for Dundee – not something to be sniffed at.

There is a growing resilience about this Dark Blues side that has evaded them in recent seasons in this division.

Keep that up and the goals will come at the other end.

Zak Rudden

Bold and brash, Rudden backs himself to score in every game he plays.

This wasn’t his day at Cappielow when nothing came off for either side in the final third.

The former Partick man still has to win over sections of the Dundee support and the only way he’ll do that is by finding the net on a regular basis.

Zak Rudden wasn’t able to add to his goal against Arbroath.

His manager, too, wants more from the frontman.

The benefit of the tight nature of Cappielow means you can hear titbits of what’s being said from the dugouts.

And Rudden was told in no uncertain terms to hold the ball in when it came to him, less flick-ons, more one touch and hold it up.

Still only 22, the Scotland U/21 international is still very much a work in progress.

Paul McMullan

After a slow start to the season, winger Paul McMullan is looking more and more his old dark blue self.

Following his arrival on loan from rivals Dundee United, McMullan played a key role in the club’s last promotion.

Paul McMullan takes on Morton full-back Alex King.

Frankly, he was too quick for Championship defenders to deal with and, combined with crossing accuracy, that saw him rack up the assists.

He’s not had that sort of impact this season but this afternoon at Morton was his best showing of the season.

McMullan was Dundee’s best attacking threat throughout, on another day he finds the top corner rather than the crossbar with his shot early in the game.

The winger, however, has hit the woodwork more often than the net in his time at Dens Park, a hugely frustrating habit.

More like this, though, and the McMullan of old is back.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions ‘nonsense’ referee call

