4 talking points from Dundee’s stalemate at Morton – defences on top but much more needed from Dee frontline

Dundee have been knocked off top spot as the Championship table begins to take shape.

We’re not yet out of August but it’s clear this season will be like most others in the second tier – very, very tight.

Just three points separate the top seven teams after four matches each.

As always, the team that can put together a run of wins will streak away from the rest.

After two wins on the bounce, the Dark Blues were aiming to do just that.

But their winning run ended at a ground that has proved a tough venue for Dundee in recent years.

Both the Dark Blues and Morton hit the woodwork while the two sides will each rue a lack of quality where it mattered in the final third.

But what did we learn about Gary Bowyer’s team after their first draw of the season?

Clinical edge

New manager Bowyer was critical of his side’s passing up of chances in the early-season Premier Sports games.

This game wasn’t about missing chances but more passing up the opportunity to create chances by making the wrong decision.

Paul McMullan went closest early in the first half as he struck the bar on nine minutes after good play from Zak Rudden and Josh Mulligan set up the shot.

Bar a couple of set-pieces late on, Luke McCowan’s skewed effort with his right foot was as good as they created in the second half.

Much more is needed.

Back-to-back

As an attacking entity, Dundee were a disappointment.

But their defence was strong in a match that required plenty of resolve against a combative Morton side.

And that’s back-to-back clean sheets on the road for Dundee – not something to be sniffed at.

There is a growing resilience about this Dark Blues side that has evaded them in recent seasons in this division.

Keep that up and the goals will come at the other end.

Zak Rudden

Bold and brash, Rudden backs himself to score in every game he plays.

This wasn’t his day at Cappielow when nothing came off for either side in the final third.

The former Partick man still has to win over sections of the Dundee support and the only way he’ll do that is by finding the net on a regular basis.

His manager, too, wants more from the frontman.

The benefit of the tight nature of Cappielow means you can hear titbits of what’s being said from the dugouts.

And Rudden was told in no uncertain terms to hold the ball in when it came to him, less flick-ons, more one touch and hold it up.

Still only 22, the Scotland U/21 international is still very much a work in progress.

Paul McMullan

After a slow start to the season, winger Paul McMullan is looking more and more his old dark blue self.

Following his arrival on loan from rivals Dundee United, McMullan played a key role in the club’s last promotion.

Frankly, he was too quick for Championship defenders to deal with and, combined with crossing accuracy, that saw him rack up the assists.

He’s not had that sort of impact this season but this afternoon at Morton was his best showing of the season.

McMullan was Dundee’s best attacking threat throughout, on another day he finds the top corner rather than the crossbar with his shot early in the game.

The winger, however, has hit the woodwork more often than the net in his time at Dens Park, a hugely frustrating habit.

More like this, though, and the McMullan of old is back.