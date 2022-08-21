3 Arbroath talking points as Lichties impressive home record comes to abrupt halt and Scott Allan cameo shows glimpse of what could come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3 Arbroath talking points as Lichties impressive home record comes to abrupt halt and Scott Allan cameo shows glimpse of what could come

By Scott Lorimer
August 21 2022, 12.02pm
Scott Allan (centre) is introduced midway through the second half.
Scott Allan (centre) is introduced midway through the second half.

It was an afternoon to forget for Arbroath as they suffered a rare home defeat to Championship new boys Queen’s Park.

Goals in either half saw The Spiders go 2-0 up before Kieran Shanks gave the home side a glimmer of hope.

The Angus side did have a couple of opportunities to level it late on but Owen Coyle’s side left Gayfield with all three points.

It was a tough afternoon for Dick Campbell's side.
It was a tough afternoon for Dick Campbell's side.

It was a result boss Dick Campbell had no complaints about as he accepted his side were just not at the races.

Courier Sport takes a look at three talking points from a frustrating afternoon for Arbroath.

Need for striker apparent

This column has previously noted Arbroath’s lack of bite – and it was readily apparent against Queen’s Park.

In the first half, The Lichties were shooting into the wind and, in truth, even they looked to struggle.

The Spiders had some great chances to increase their lead but the home side would have been content to go in at half-time just the one down.

In the second, many in the ground would have thought, like the Inverness game, it would be one-way traffic and the Queen’s goal bombarded.

But that wasn’t the case. It was the Glasgow side who had a couple of glorious chances to increase their lead before the eventually did.

In total, Arbroath had 12 attempts on goal – just four of them were on target.

Dick Campbell spoke of his admiration for Simon Murray and how his side need someone of his ability to take the ball away from danger.

Daniel Fosu had a tough afternoon leading the line for Arbroath.
Daniel Fosu had a tough afternoon leading the line for Arbroath.

His side took to the field without a recognised striker. Daniel Fosu was played up front again but, while he is a physical presence, he is not and out-and-out forward.

Campbell has been open about his search for reinforcements up front. He’ll need to find them soon to help lift his side up the table.

Kieran Shanks pulled one back for Arbroath.
Kieran Shanks pulled one back for Arbroath.

One positive though, is that Kieran Shanks is off the mark in the Championship. The goal won’t be a contender for goal of the month but it will be a massive confidence booster for the young striker.

Home record shattered

After 385 days, Arbroath’s impressive home record came to an end.

The last time Dick Campbell’s tasted defeat in the Championship was July 31 2021, a 1-0 loss to Inverness on the first day of last season.

But all good things must come to an end.

The heroics from last season seem a distant memory with the Lichties still without a win.

Scott Williamson taps into an empty net to double Queen's Park's lead.
Scott Williamson taps into an empty net to double Queen's Park's lead.

At this stage last campaign, Arbroath had picked up seven points. Today, they prop up the table with just the two.

While Campbell acknowledges there is still a lot of work to be done to turn his side’s fortunes around, he knows it’s too early to worry yet.

After the match he said: “There’s always a fighting spirit at Arbroath and that’s not a bad thing – just get your head down and start to work.”

He’ll have to hope his side can put the last couple of results behind them quickly.

Scott Allan debut

With 22 minutes left on the clock, and Arbroath trailing by one, Scott Allan was introduced to the game to help produce some magic.

It wasn’t the immediate start everyone was hoping for as they found themselves 2-0 down a few minutes later.

Regardless, the Lichties’ star signing looked to show early glimmers of quality despite not being fully fit.

The 30-year-old immediately looked to get on the ball and play it forward. There was also a couple of his trademark through balls played into the box.

It may have been a small cameo, and not the dream debut everyone wanted, for Scott Allan but once he’s back to full fitness, his new side will certainly reap the benefits – if they can find that killer touch.

Dick Campbell admits Arbroath ‘deserved to lose’ to Queen’s Park and expresses need for a Simon Murray-type striker

