5 Dundee United talking points as St Mirren collapse poses huge questions ahead of Celtic visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

5 Dundee United talking points as St Mirren collapse poses huge questions ahead of Celtic visit

By Alan Temple
August 21 2022, 12.18pm Updated: August 21 2022, 6.09pm
Comprehensive: St Mirren were deserving winners at Tannadice
Comprehensive: St Mirren were deserving winners at Tannadice

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Food for though: Ross
Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a…
0
Ross looks on helplessly
Dundee United verdict as Jack Ross endures 'sacked in the morning' taunts from triumphant…
0
Anaku, centre, with Tony Asghar, right, and Angura Fredrick
Sadat Anaku joins Dundee United on two-year contract
0
Focus: McGrath
Jamie McGrath uncertain of St Mirren fan reception as Dundee United loan star dismisses…
0
Jack Ross doesn't foresee a frantic finale to the transfer window
Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer celebrates in front of the Dundee support after beating Raith Rovers.
JIM SPENCE: In Gary Bowyer, Dundee have landed a manager in-tune with their hopes…
0
Behich is yet to play at Tannadice
Dundee United ace relishing first taste of Tannadice after ‘waiting game’
Food for thought: Ross
Jack Ross reveals clear the air Dundee United squad summit after 'crashing down to…
0
Sadat Anaku of KCCA FC, right, controls the ball on his chest
Dundee United set to move for Ugandan striker following impressive trial stint
0
Alistair and a fellow Dundee United fan in the crowd for last week's 7-o defeat in Europe.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Dundee United in Europe gave me a minter for the ages -…
0

More from The Courier

Evening telegraph/ Courier St Andrews news CR0037541 G Jennings pics , Dundee Kiltwalk, the start at St Andrews, C J Lang group,sunday 21st August.
Fundraisers hail 'awesome' Dundee Kiltwalk as thousands raised for charity
0
Rhys Breen sends a header towards goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Rhys Breen reflects on 'really, really disappointing' Dunfermline result and missed opportunity
0
St Johnstone's management team ponder their options with their side chasing the game against Aberdeen
3 St Johnstone talking points as attacking weaknesses exposed in Aberdeen stumble
0
Dundee Airport.
Full emergency response after plane reports technical fault after take-off at Dundee Airport
John Potter worked with Steven Bell at Dunfermline.
Steven Bell on Kelty Hearts debut versus Dunfermline, reuniting with John Potter and the…
0
Party in pink! Photo by Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson
Best pictures as thousands of people attend Otherlands Festival in Perth
0