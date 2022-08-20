Jamie McGrath uncertain of St Mirren fan reception as Dundee United loan star dismisses ‘crisis’ talk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie McGrath uncertain of St Mirren fan reception as Dundee United loan star dismisses ‘crisis’ talk

By Alan Temple
August 20 2022, 8.00am Updated: August 20 2022, 2.50pm
Focus: McGrath

Jamie McGrath insists St Mirren made him the player he is today.

However, the Dundee United loan star is determined to silence the travelling Buddies at Tannadice.

The attacking midfielder made the switch to Paisley in January 2020 following successful stints with St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk in his homeland.

He went on to notch 20 goals and seven assists in 79 appearances, becoming a firm fans’ favourite and drawing admiring glances from clubs north and south of the border.

McGrath almost departed to join Hibernian – ironically, managed at the time by current United gaffer Jack Ross – last summer but saw that deal fall through.

He ultimately joined Wigan Athletic the following January but, with first-team opportunities scarce, arrived at Tannadice on loan at the start of August.

McGrath, right, and long-time admirer Jack Ross.

“My time at St Mirren was definitely the most important period I’ve had in football,” said McGrath.

“I came over from Ireland, took a risk and thankfully it has worked out.

“I had an amazing two years and made friends for life – people within the club who were brilliant with me and I’m still in contact with.

“I’m hoping we get the three points this weekend but that’ll always be a wonderful time in my career.

“I matured a lot and, when Covid hit, I got as fit as I possibly could and looked to start that season (2020/21) as well as I could. I didn’t start brilliantly but come Christmas time, I hit some form. Anything I touched, went in at that point.

“But it’s all business on Saturday.”

McGrath laughed: “How will the St Mirren fans react to me? Honestly, I don’t know. I’ve no control over that. It’s always hard to tell. I’m hoping it’s not too bad – I’ll understand if it is, though!”

Collective responsibility

Ross revealed this week that United players gathered for a squad meeting in the aftermath of 7-0 and 4-1 defeats against AZ Alkmaar and Hearts.

And McGrath was keen to emphasise that responsibility for those bruising away days does not solely belong with the defenders and under-fire goalkeeper, Mark Birighitti.

Instead, he has underlined the need to toughen up as “a collective” – including himself.

McGrath knows he must also improve defensively.

“We’ve done our analysis and said what had to be said among the players,” continued McGrath.

“We are all well aware that it’s not just a back four or five. It’s the midfield, striker and how we set up from the front. We all know it’s a collective thing.

“Looking at the goals against Hearts, especially, you can see, starting from further up the pitch, how that leads to goals at the back.

“We need to be nipping in at tackles – that’s something I need to get better at – and give away more fouls; leaving stuff on people. That slows momentum and takes the heat off the boys at the back.

It is by no means a crisis at this stage. It’s still early doors and there’s togetherness here.”

‘The season is not made up of one week’

Indeed, that desire to retain a sense of perspective after just three Premiership fixtures is one that shines through within the United camp.

McGrath’s first game in Tangerine was the stirring 1-0 victory over AZ at Tannadice; one of the club’s most memorable European nights in decades.

And despite – in the words of head coach Ross – coming ‘crashing down to earth’, McGrath firmly believes United will soon kick-start their domestic campaign.

“It’s important to pick up points early in the season,” added McGrath. “We haven’t started as well as we could but the beauty is: there’s always another game to bounce back in.

“Coming in, it was a brilliant result and brilliant performance (against AZ) and since then, it’s been a tricky week. But the season is going to be long and not made up of one week.

“There are few things to iron out but we are close to getting things going. When we do, we’ll be fine.”

Dundee United set to move for Ugandan striker following impressive trial stint

