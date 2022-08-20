Dick Campbell admits Arbroath ‘deserved to lose’ to Queen’s Park and expresses need for a Simon Murray-type striker

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell conceded his side deserved nothing from their defeat to Queen’s Park as his search for a new forward continues.

The Lichties lost out 2-1 at home to the Championship new boys at a blustery Gayfield.

A Tam O’Brien own goal and a Scott Williamson tap-in gave the Spiders a 2-0 lead before Kieran Shanks pulled one back with 10 minutes remaining.

Campbell’s side huffed and puffed as the clock ticked on but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Campbell reaction to defeat

In the end, they finished the weekend where they started – at the bottom of the league.

“I don’t think we deserved to get anything out the game,” he said. “I thought Queen’s Park were better than us.

“The own goal in the first half and elements played their part.

“Tam’s had a wee unlucky start to the season – we all know he’s the best defender in the league but he’s a wee but unlucky today.

“I don’t accept that they had a lot of chances – I thought wee Shanks had four chances when he came on but I was very disappointed in how we lost the second goal.

“You’re most vulnerable in football when you are attacking and we just didn’t defend properly.

“Queen’s Park deserved to win the game.”

Need for a striker

The success of last season seems a distant memory now with Arbroath still searching for their first win.

Not only that, they are still looking for additions to boost their squad as the lack some bite up front.

Campbell previously said he is close to adding that but, for now, he feels his side are still lacking a threat up top.

“Last season is finished, it’s history,” Campbell said.

“Knowing Owen the way I do they’ll be coming up the road fully aware of our strengths – we’ve got to do something different and I’m still searching.

“The best man on the park today was Simon Murray because he took them up the park.

“I need that so I’m still searching for that. But I’ve no complaints whatsoever.

“Let’s get on with it. We’re at Hamilton away next week so we’ll lick our wounds and get on with it.”

Queen’s Park reaction

Pleased with his own side’s performance, Queen’s Park boss Owen Coyle believes the Lichties will be fine this campaign despite their tough start.

“I was aware of how good Arbroath are at home,” he said.

“They are an outstanding team and when you look back to the performance at Dundee, had they scored in the last few minutes then they would have won the game.

“They were 10 minutes away at Kilmarnock, they’ve been together as a team for the last five to six years and are well-versed as a team.

“Arbroath will be in about the top end of the league again.”