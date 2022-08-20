Dick Campbell admits Arbroath ‘deserved to lose’ to Queen’s Park and expresses need for a Simon Murray-type striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dick Campbell admits Arbroath ‘deserved to lose’ to Queen’s Park and expresses need for a Simon Murray-type striker

By Scott Lorimer
August 20 2022, 6.32pm
Dick Campbell believes his side didn't deserve anything from the game against Queen's Park.
Dick Campbell believes his side didn't deserve anything from the game against Queen's Park.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell conceded his side deserved nothing from their defeat to Queen’s Park as his search for a new forward continues.

The Lichties lost out 2-1 at home to the Championship new boys at a blustery Gayfield.

A Tam O’Brien own goal and a Scott Williamson tap-in gave the Spiders a 2-0 lead before Kieran Shanks pulled one back with 10 minutes remaining.

Campbell’s side huffed and puffed as the clock ticked on but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Campbell reaction to defeat

In the end, they finished the weekend where they started – at the bottom of the league.

“I don’t think we deserved to get anything out the game,” he said. “I thought Queen’s Park were better than us.

“The own goal in the first half and elements played their part.

Kieran Shanks pulled one back for Arbroath.
Kieran Shanks pulled one back for Arbroath.

“Tam’s had a wee unlucky start to the season – we all know he’s the best defender in the league but he’s a wee but unlucky today.

“I don’t accept that they had a lot of chances – I thought wee Shanks had four chances when he came on but I was very disappointed in how we lost the second goal.

“You’re most vulnerable in football when you are attacking and we just didn’t defend properly.

“Queen’s Park deserved to win the game.”

Need for a striker

The success of last season seems a distant memory now with Arbroath still searching for their first win.

Not only that, they are still looking for additions to boost their squad as the lack some bite up front.

Campbell previously said he is close to adding that but, for now, he feels his side are still lacking a threat up top.

Simon Murray opened the scoring for the visitors.
Simon Murray opened the scoring for the visitors.

“Last season is finished, it’s history,” Campbell said.

“Knowing Owen the way I do they’ll be coming up the road fully aware of our strengths – we’ve got to do something different and I’m still searching.

“The best man on the park today was Simon Murray because he took them up the park.

“I need that so I’m still searching for that. But I’ve no complaints whatsoever.

“Let’s get on with it. We’re at Hamilton away next week so we’ll lick our wounds and get on with it.”

Queen’s Park reaction

Pleased with his own side’s performance, Queen’s Park boss Owen Coyle believes the Lichties will be fine this campaign despite their tough start.

“I was aware of how good Arbroath are at home,” he said.

Owen Coyle on the touchline at Gayfield.
Owen Coyle on the touchline at Gayfield.

“They are an outstanding team and when you look back to the performance at Dundee, had they scored in the last few minutes then they would have won the game.

“They were 10 minutes away at Kilmarnock, they’ve been together as a team for the last five to six years and are well-versed as a team.

“Arbroath will be in about the top end of the league again.”

