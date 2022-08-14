Dundee’s Luke McCowan says ‘I don’t want to go back to cleaning windows’ as he reveals drive to succeed at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee’s Luke McCowan says ‘I don’t want to go back to cleaning windows’ as he reveals drive to succeed at Dens Park

By George Cran
August 14 2022, 12.00pm Updated: August 14 2022, 4.07pm
Luke McCowan celebrates his opening goal against Arbroath.
Luke McCowan has revealed the fear that keeps him striving for improvement at Dundee.

The 24-year-old found it tough last season being out of the first team at Dens Park.

This term he’s also had to bide his time with Friday’s clash against Arbroath his first start of the campaign after five sub appearances.

The former Ayr United man grabbed his chance with both hands, however, as he rattled in the opening goal in an entertaining 4-2 victory.

McCowan fires his side in front.

But it’s the dread of going back to his old life as a lifeguard that keeps McCowan setting the highest standards for himself, even if his manager has to tell him to go easy at times.

“I needed that,” he said of his goal against the Lichties.

“Obviously I have been in and out of the team and this was my first start in the three league games.

“So hopefully I have made a point and my name might be on the team sheet every week.”

‘So frustrating’

He added: “Last season was so frustrating and was probably the hardest thing to cope with.

“At Ayr I was probably one of the first names on the team sheet every week.

“Then to come here and find myself maybe in the team for four weeks and then out for two or three was tough.

“I had to tell myself that sometimes it is not yourself that’s the problem, it’s just down to different personnel in different games that come up.

“I have kept my head down this year and the manager (Gary Bowyer) and Billy (Barr) have helped me with that.

“When they first came in, they just spoke to me and said ‘you are very hard on yourself’.

McCowan celebrates in front of the South Enclosure after making it 1-0.

“That’s what’s got me here but they just said to me ‘stop putting pressure on yourself, go and enjoy your football’.

“They said your time in the team will come and hopefully now it does.”

‘Don’t want to go back to cleaning windows’

McCowan admits he is his own biggest critic.

“Oh, aye. That’s how I got myself here,” he said.

“That’s come from when I started playing at Ayr eight or nine years ago in the academy.

“I know how hard it would be to go back to a full-time job so I am going to make sure I never have to go back to that – I will set high standards for myself.

“I don’t want to have to go back to cleaning windows in the sauna and all that.

“Hopefully, I can stick to playing full-time football for the rest of my career.”

‘Need to make games easier’

Dundee attacker Luke McCowan.

McCowan set the Dark Blues on their way to an impressive victory over last season’s Championship runners-up.

It may have taken two late goals to see off Arbroath but the three points leaves Dundee top of the table after three games.

That is where they want to stay. However, McCowan admits they can’t rely on late goals every week.

“It was probably an entertaining one for everyone at the game and watching on the TV but for us, we need to make games easier,” he added.

“We probably should have seen the game out in the first half with the chances we had.

“So we just need to make things easier for our own fans, never mind giving people an enjoyable game to watch!

“But somehow we found a way and through hard work we got the win.”

