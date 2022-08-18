Dundee at Greenock Morton – the Dougie Imrie factor and bogey away day for the Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee at Greenock Morton – the Dougie Imrie factor and bogey away day for the Dee

By George Cran
August 18 2022, 12.00pm Updated: August 18 2022, 12.28pm
Dougie Imrie celebrates his winner against Dundee in 2014.
Dougie Imrie celebrates his winner against Dundee in 2014.

Dundee have won six of their seven matches this season under Gary Bowyer.

They’ve won every game on the road, including two clashes with Championship rivals, the last a tight 1-0 victory at Raith Rovers.

Next up is a trip to the banks of the Clyde and a venue the Dark Blues have not enjoyed playing at for a number of years.

There have been no Dundee wins at Greenock Morton since 2013.

Most of the time since, the Dark Blues have been in the Premiership with the Ton in the lower leagues.

Cappielow has not been a happy hunting ground for Dundee.

But the last four trips to Cappielow have been disappointing affairs for various reasons.

Paul Hartley and James McPake got Dundee promoted from the Championship but both failed to win at Morton.

Courier Sport takes a look at Dundee’s latest troubles in Greenock.

Morton 2-2 Dundee – February 27, 2021

The Dark Blues were struggling for form when they travelled to Greenock in February 2021.

Just one point from the previous three league games – amid an injury crisis and a host of postponed fixtures – was piling the pressure on boss McPake.

Sitting fifth in the table at this stage with a negative goal difference wasn’t where Dundee expected to be.

And neither was falling behind twice at Cappielow. A screamer from Craig McGuffie opened the scoring before Jason Cummings levelled matters.

Danny Mullen equalises late on.

Almost immediately poor defending saw Luca Colville regain the lead four minutes later. Danny Mullen would rescue a point for Dundee in the final 10 minutes.

And it would prove to be an important goal, McPake’s men would win their next game and then nine of the next 15 to seal promotion through the play-offs.

Morton 1-1 Dundee – February 1, 2020

One of Dundee’s most well-known No 7s of recent years made his debut at Cappielow, as Christophe Berra took to the pitch in dark blue.

The former Scotland defender made a difference but couldn’t turn the side’s recent form around.

Christophe Berra on debut for Dundee.

Three defeats with no goals scored had preceded this game making it six losses in 10.

But Kane Hemmings would lift the mood with a goal in the 12th minute only for former Dee Jim McAlister to level things on 26 minutes.

Kyle Jacobs would see red early in the second half but there would be no win for the visitors.

James McPake appeals for a free-kick during a 1-1 draw in 2020.

Morton 1-0 Dundee – September 21, 2019

A reverse in Greenock capped a difficult start to life as Dens boss for McPake, coming shortly after the shock of a 6-2 thumping at rivals Dundee United and a cup surprise at home to Elgin City.

An entire new squad built in the summer following relegation, this defeat would be emblematic of the inconsistency that dogged the Dark Blues.

Dundee had the better of this game but a “silly free-kick” given away, as manager McPake called it, proved costly.

Peter Grant scored the only goal of the game on the brink of half-time to make it three defeats on the bounce for Dundee at Cappielow.

Morton 1-0 Dundee – April 19, 2014

Dougie Imrie’s 78th-minute goal threatened to derail Dundee’s march to the Championship title under Paul Hartley.

The Dark Blues dominated the match against a side already doomed to relegation but misses by Peter MacDonald and Christian Nade proved costly as they were knocked off top spot.

With only two matches remaining, Hamilton Accies moved into first place with Falkirk only two points behind.

Imrie celebrates the opening goal.

Accies themselves would slip up next time out as Hartley led the side to the title but once more Morton got the better of Dundee with Imrie front and centre.

Morton 1-2 Dundee – December 7, 2013

Dundee’s last win at Cappielow came under the guidance of John Brown.

Imrie and Nacho Novo led the line for the hosts with that man Imrie on the scoresheet again.

Craig Beattie rounds the goalkeeper to open the scoring.

But that came after Beattie and Gallagher had put Brown’s boys 2-0 up before the break.

The victory came during a run of just three defeats in 13 games and was a fifth win on the spin at Cappielow.

So Dundee can be successful at Morton but, of late, victories have been very hard to come by even when the Ton are struggling.

This Saturday will no doubt be just as difficult.

GEORGE CRAN: Watch out Championship – Dundee have a secret weapon in their ranks

