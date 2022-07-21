Former Dundee striker Danny Mullen signs for Championship rivals Partick Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Danny Mullen could face his former Dundee team-mates on the first day of the Championship season after signing for Partick Thistle.

The 27-year-old has penned a one-year deal at Firhill following his departure from Dens Park at the end of the last campaign.

And his league debut could be at his old stomping ground as the Jags visit the Dark Blues when the Championship kicks off next weekend.

The former St Mirren and Livingston man was Dundee’s top scorer last term in the Premiership with seven goals but turned down the offer of a new contract midway through the season.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Danny Mullen on a one-year deal, subject to Scottish FA clearance. Danny will wear the number 19 shirt during his time at Firhill. — Partick Thistle FC (@PartickThistle) July 21, 2022

Manager Ian McCall said: “We’re very pleased that we’ve been able to get a deal for Danny over the line.

“He’s someone who can come in and provide even more competition for the attacking positions which is exactly what we want.

“I’ve said a few times that I want to play attacking football like we did at the start of last season and when you look at the options we’ve now got up front, it’s really exciting.

“Danny brings a little bit of something different compared to our other strikers and he’s a player who knows what the Championship is like and knows what it takes to get out of it which is ultimately our aim.”