EXCLUSIVE: Dundee striker Danny Mullen rejects Dens contract extension

By George Cran
March 3 2022, 12.00pm Updated: March 3 2022, 12.05pm
Dundee forward Danny Mullan
Dundee forward Danny Mullen.

Dundee striker Danny Mullen has turned down a contract extension at Dens Park.

The 27-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of this season and the Dark Blues are keen to keep the frontman on the books.

He has been the club’s first-choice striker when fit this term, making 17 starts across all competitions.

Mullen is also Dundee’s top scorer this season, level with Luke McCowan on five goals.

However, it’s understood attempts to tie Mullen down to a longer deal have been unsuccessful.

Into the final months of his contract, the power is with the player and he’s keen to consider his future options.

Dundee’s precarious league position and uncertainty over which division they will be playing in next season make it a tough sell.

Mullen started the 0-0 draw with Hibs last night and has scored twice in his last five matches, including the winner at Hearts last month.

