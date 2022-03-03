Raith Rovers injury news as Dario Zanatta leaves Rugby Park on crutches but Jamie Gullan and Brad Spencer come into contention

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John McGlynn faces a nervous wait to learn the extent of Dario Zanatta’s ankle injury after the Raith Rovers winger left Rugby Park on crutches.

Former Hearts ace Zanatta shone in Wednesday’s SPFL Trophy Trust semi-final triumph over Kilmarnock, rattling the cross-bar in the opening exchanges.

But his evening was ended prematurely due to an awkward fall.

He was replaced by teenager Aaron Arnott, who would go on to bag the decisive goal in a breathless 2-1 victory.

And Zanatta’s fitness will be assessed over the next 24 hours.

Abair oidhrip bho Zanatta!@RaithRovers come close to opening the score! Join us now LIVE on BBC ALBA 📺 pic.twitter.com/8BJFkz1rSC — BBC ALBA (@bbcalba) March 2, 2022

“Dario seems to have turned his ankle,” said McGlynn.

“He hobbled off and was on crutches, which isn’t a great sign.

“But we are hoping that is precautionary.”

However, striker Jamie Gullan is expected to return to the fold in time for Saturday’s Championship showdown against Ayr United.

The former Hibernian marksman has missed Rovers’ last two matches due to illness but was expected to re-join his teammates on Thursday morning.

“Jamie Gullan has been ill,” confirmed McGlynn. “We are hoping he will be in [training] this week.

“It isn’t Covid-related. We’ve had every test under the sun done — PCRs, lateral flows, the lot. The symptoms are flu-like and he’s been off for around a week due to that.”

Brad Spencer returns

Further positive injury news arrived in the form of Brad Spencer taking his place on the bench at Rugby Park.

The classy midfielder has been sidelined since suffering a broken leg against Arbroath on December 4 but has stepped up his comeback in time for what promises to be a nerve-shredding run-in.

“Brad wasn’t ready to start but that [being on the bench] was a wee boost for him after coming through the rehabilitation,” continued McGlynn. “It got him back involved and made Brad feel good about things as well.

“He wasn’t quite ready to play. If it had gone to extra-time, we may have got 15 minutes out of him but we didn’t need to.”

‘He’ll remember that for the rest of his life’

Indeed, there was no need for Spencer to lace up his boots because 18-year-old Arnott fired Rovers into the SPFL Trust Trophy final with four minutes left on the clock.

The precocious midfielder reacted swiftly after Sam Walker saved a Kyle Benedictus penalty, firing home the rebound via the cross-bar.

It was another major milestone for Arnott, who has already featured against the likes of Livingston, Aberdeen and Celtic (twice) this term.

TADHAL!! Tha @RaithRovers air thoiseach! Raith have turned this game around! pic.twitter.com/E1EVjJ1vzS — BBC ALBA (@bbcalba) March 2, 2022

McGlynn added: “I’m delighted for young Aaron. At 18 years of age, that’s his first senior goal.

“Aaron has already played in some massive games — Celtic Park twice and in a [Premier Sports Cup] win against Aberdeen — and has never let us down.

“He’ll remember that for the rest of his life; coming on and scoring the winner in a semi-final. That will give Aaron a massive boost and it will give everyone a massive boost.”