Raith Rovers handed HUGE Kyle Benedictus fitness boost as John McGlynn hails 5 subs rule ‘opportunity’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers have been handed a massive boost after club captain Kyle Benedictus returned to training following injury.

The former Dundee defender is expected to be available to face Partick Thistle this weekend after shaking off the effects of a hamstring problem.

Benedictus limped off in the recent 4-0 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Cup at Parkhead and was expected to be side lined for longer.

The 30-year-old’s speedy comeback has further eased Raith’s defensive worries following the return last weekend of Christophe Berra to the starting line-up.

However, McGlynn – who is already without Brad Spencer and long-term absentees Tom Lang and Lewis Vaughan – has revealed that two unnamed players will also miss out against Partick.

He said: “Unfortunately, we’ve got one illness and one injury that’s going to impact us for the weekend.

“It’s not great to have more key players missing, but it’s just the way it is and other guys have got to step up to the plate.

“[But] Kyle trained on Thursday so he’s in the frame.

“We’re hoping there’s no reaction to training and he should be available for the weekend, which is a good bonus for everyone.”

Kilmarnock attitude shift

Raith suffered a deeply disappointing 3-0 defeat to Kilmarnock last weekend, when McGlynn’s game-plan was blown apart with the concession of two goals in the opening 12 minutes.

He responded by replacing Ben Williamson, Sean Mackie and Jamie Gullan with Aidan Connolly, Dario Zanatta and Ethon Varian at the interval.

And he has admitted the decision last month to allow Championship clubs to make five substitutions has helped give managers more options during games.

He added: “Now you’ve got five subs you can afford to do that. If you only had three subs it’s very seldom would I make three subs at half-time.

“But now you’ve got five you can take that chance.

“You’re always worried about making three subs and then losing someone to an injury and then you would be down to 10 men if you’ve used all your subs.

“But with five subs you’ve got that opportunity to make changes that are going to make a difference.

“And the attitude and the way they played in the second-half was much better. Of course, that’s the attitude and the way we want to play right from the start in every game.”