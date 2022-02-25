Raith Rovers handed HUGE Kyle Benedictus fitness boost as John McGlynn hails 5 subs rule ‘opportunity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raith Rovers handed HUGE Kyle Benedictus fitness boost as John McGlynn hails 5 subs rule ‘opportunity’

By Iain Collin
February 25 2022, 8.15am
Kyle Benedictus is back in training with Raith Rovers
Raith Rovers have been handed a massive boost after club captain Kyle Benedictus returned to training following injury.

The former Dundee defender is expected to be available to face Partick Thistle this weekend after shaking off the effects of a hamstring problem.

Benedictus limped off in the recent 4-0 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Cup at Parkhead and was expected to be side lined for longer.

The 30-year-old’s speedy comeback has further eased Raith’s defensive worries following the return last weekend of Christophe Berra to the starting line-up.

Kyle Benedictus was predicted to be out until March after picking up injury against Celtic

However, McGlynn – who is already without Brad Spencer and long-term absentees Tom Lang and Lewis Vaughan – has revealed that two unnamed players will also miss out against Partick.

He said: “Unfortunately, we’ve got one illness and one injury that’s going to impact us for the weekend.

“It’s not great to have more key players missing, but it’s just the way it is and other guys have got to step up to the plate.

“[But] Kyle trained on Thursday so he’s in the frame.

“We’re hoping there’s no reaction to training and he should be available for the weekend, which is a good bonus for everyone.”

Kilmarnock attitude shift

Raith suffered a deeply disappointing 3-0 defeat to Kilmarnock last weekend, when McGlynn’s game-plan was blown apart with the concession of two goals in the opening 12 minutes.

He responded by replacing Ben Williamson, Sean Mackie and Jamie Gullan with Aidan Connolly, Dario Zanatta and Ethon Varian at the interval.

And he has admitted the decision last month to allow Championship clubs to make five substitutions has helped give managers more options during games.

He added: “Now you’ve got five subs you can afford to do that. If you only had three subs it’s very seldom would I make three subs at half-time.

Raith Rovers boss McGlynn looks on as Derek McInnes delivers instructions at Kilmarnock

“But now you’ve got five you can take that chance.

“You’re always worried about making three subs and then losing someone to an injury and then you would be down to 10 men if you’ve used all your subs.

“But with five subs you’ve got that opportunity to make changes that are going to make a difference.

“And the attitude and the way they played in the second-half was much better. Of course, that’s the attitude and the way we want to play right from the start in every game.”

