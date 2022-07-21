Scott Henderson seizes his chance after Senior Open qualifying marathon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Henderson played until almost dark at Blairgowrie to get into the Senior Open, but made the most of his chance.

The Aberdonian pro shot a one-under 69 to open his campaign on the King’s Course at Gleneagles. He came through final qualifying in a six-way play-off for five spots at Blairgowrie on Monday night, getting the penultimate spot.

Scott, the former European Tour Rookie of the Year, felt delighted just to have made the field.

“I’d probably take that score now,” he said. “I’m not feeling the fittest right now. I’ve got a dodgy back, not happy with my golf swing, not hitting my best but just pushing it round.

“I actually had a good few chances. The last three holes in a row I was inside ten feet all three times but all pars.

“I did hole a 40 footer, that was a monster at 13. Didn’t hit a great shot in there, it was pin high right side of the green and that’s usually an impossible putt. I was just trying to two-putt and it went in.”

Henderson felt he should have taken advantage of the closing stretch, but wasn’t too upset.

“One-under with five to go around this course you’re expecting to pick another couple up,” he said. “But I can’t be disappointed.

“Playing any tournament is good right now. This is the second time I’ve qualified for this and I enjoyed playing at Sunningdale last year.

“You wouldn’t want to miss this one, especially as it’s a course I know well as we’ve had many Scottish PGA Championships and other events around here.

“I always remember this place being kind of gentle on you. But you’ve got to have your wits about you now. The greens are so quick, and I had only one uphill putt today and that was on the short 16th.

“They’re tricky. Get round without a three-putt you’re doing well.”