Daleks come to Edinburgh: Thursday’s news in pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
July 21 2022, 3.50pm Updated: July 21 2022, 3.56pm
Member of staff Liv Mullen with a Dalek during a photocall at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh for the announcement of the forthcoming Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder exhibition in December. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on July 21. Thursday’s news in pictures.

Residents wearing face masks practice with fans underneath a bridge to avoid the hot sun in Beijing. AP Photo/Andy Wong
A protester sits holding Sri Lankan flag in the compound of presidential secretariat the day after Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected president in Colombo. Sri Lanka’s prime minister was elected president on Wednesday by lawmakers who opted for a seasoned, veteran leader to lead the country out of economic collapse, despite widespread public opposition. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
Dan McGavin, Design Director from Bakehouse Factory, inspects a giant interactive gorilla sculpture ‘Wilder’, during it’s unveiling to mark the final opening weeks of Bristol Zoo Gardens in Bristol. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
The pack with Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, passes through the village of Saint-Pe-de-Bigorre during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France. AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Cai Yuanting (L) of China competes with Ebert Leonie of Germany during the team women’s foil Table of 16 match between China and Germany at the 2022 Fencing World Championships in Cairo, Egypt. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Various cut outs of TMC supremo Sri Mamata Banerjee as seen during annual martyrs day rally in Kolkata , India. Trinamool Congress held an annual martyrs day rally in Kolkata on 21st July to commemorate the 13 people who were shot by West Bengal police in 1993 during a rally held by then West Bengal Youth Congress to demand Voter ID cards be the sole required documents for voting in India. Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Bicyclists pedal through heavy traffic on a flooded street in Bangkok. Matt Hunt/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Member of staff Liv Mullen with a Dalek during a photocall at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh for the announcement of the forthcoming Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder exhibition in December. Picture date: Thursday July 21, 2022. PA Photo. The exhibition first opened in Liverpool’s world museum, where it will run until October 30, but from December 10 until May 1 next year it will call Edinburgh home. See PA story SHOWBIZ DoctorWho. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

