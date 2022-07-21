Perth mental health charity completes takeover of city centre toilets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Excitement is growing among a group of Perth charity volunteers after they bought public toilets they are planning to convert.

Mental health group and social movement Plus Perth has been based inside a small office on Canal Street for the 20 years it has been in the city.

It plans to convert the old public toilets on Ropemakers Close in the city centre into a new space for its members.

The charity’s plans have taken a significant step forward as they have purchased the building from Perth and Kinross Council, after two years of trying.

Its manager Susan Scott hopes that work will be complete and the group able to move in by Christmas.

Susan said: “It’s quite exciting now we have bought the building.

“I’m hoping six months will be enough time to refurbish it and get in. We’re just in the process of trying to get tradespeople to carry out the work for us.

“I was nervous before the purchase and worried in case anything happened, but how it is official I can relax a bit more.

“The space will be all about people power and people being able to organise things themselves and connect with each other.

There is a list of bad things that are happening down there… hopefully our plans will lift the area

“The facility will be for the people of Perth. We can’t wait to bring it to life.”

The loos, situated between South Street and Canal Street, shut in 2019.

Plus Perth submitted its plans for the building in January.

The building will be called a civic space and used as a meeting place for people to socialise.

Susan hopes that the project will bring new life and hope to a troubled street in Perth city centre.

“There is a list of bad things that are happening down there,” she added.

“There’s people doing drugs, using it as a toilet, the list goes on.

“We have a wee community garden called Horner’s Plot next to where the old toilet currently is and people go to the bathroom there as well.

“Hopefully our plans will lift the area, that’s what we are trying to do.”