Big Bag Trail for The Open in St Andrews raises £126k for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Big Bag Trail for The Open in St Andrews raises £126k for charity

By Matteo Bell
July 21 2022, 4.13pm
The Big Bag Trail statues.
The Big Bag Trail statues.

A series of golf bags displayed around St Andrews during The Open have raised £126,000 for charity at auction.

The ten statues were set up as part of the Big Bag Trail, which gave visitors attending the golf championship a chance to see more of the Fife town.

They were created by St Andrews Links and golf brand Callaway using designs from local school pupils.

The idea for the statues came after pupils at Madras College and St Leonards were asked to create a tour bag for Callaway’s staff players.

Fans attending the 150th Open.

Iona Turner, 17, came up with the winning design, however ideas from all 10 finalists were used to decorate the sculptures.

Following the end of The Open on Sunday, Callaway and St Andrews links decided to auction them off.

Iona’s design – titled Nessie’s Round to Play – fetched £30,000.

The proceeds are going to CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland) and Scottish Sports Futures.

The bags raised £126,000 at auction.

Neil Howie, president of Callaway EMEA, said: “This has been a truly unique and wonderful project.

“Seeing the designs created by the young artists for the first time gave us a real sense that we were on the road to something special.

“We’re delighted to have raised so much money for two such worthy causes, while also promoting the incredible community spirit that surrounds the home of golf.”

Rami Okasha, CEO of CHAS, said: “When we first heard about the Big Bag Trail project we knew it was something unique and something that would capture the imagination of the public around The Open.

Rami Okasha, CEO of CHAS.

“We’re hugely grateful to Callaway and St Andrews Links Trust for their support in raising a significant amount of money which will greatly contribute to the work we do with children and families across Scotland ensuring no family faces the death of their child alone.”

Kirsty McNab, CEO of Scottish Sports Futures, said: “We’re delighted to have been involved in such an exciting and innovative project as the Big Bag Trail and would like to thank Callaway, St Andrews Links Trust and everyone else involved for raising an incredible amount of money that will make a real difference in people’s lives through the power of sport.”

The Open in St Andrews: Several fans injured in final day stampede

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]