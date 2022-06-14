St Andrews Big Bag Trail brings young peoples’ golf bag designs to the fore ahead of 150th Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

St Andrews Big Bag Trail brings young peoples’ golf bag designs to the fore ahead of 150th Open

By Michael Alexander
June 14 2022, 6.00pm
Launch of the Big Bag Trail in St Andrews with golf bags designed by pupils from Madras & St Leonards School which are in place around the town: Rubie McNeill, Stuart Monks, Iona Turner ( St Leonards), Ollie Sanderson, Anna Easton & Lily Drage,(all other pupils are Madras) with CHAS & Scottish Sports Futures charities representatives
Launch of the Big Bag Trail in St Andrews with golf bags designed by pupils from Madras & St Leonards School which are in place around the town: Rubie McNeill, Stuart Monks, Iona Turner ( St Leonards), Ollie Sanderson, Anna Easton & Lily Drage,(all other pupils are Madras) with CHAS & Scottish Sports Futures charities representatives

Visitors and locals alike are engaging with The Big Bag Trail as the countdown continues towards the 150th Open at St Andrews.

Unique golf bag designs created by local schoolchildren are being brought to life on a new walking trail navigating its way through the history-filled streets.

Callaway Golf and St Andrews Links have created a new and unique visitor experience, The Big Bag Trail, that navigates its way through the streets of the Home of Golf.

The Big Big Trail concept began its life when budding artists from two local schools – Madras College and St Leonards – were commissioned by Callaway and St Andrews Links to design a St Andrews inspired golf bag that would be used by Callaway staff professionals competing at the 150th Open.

Lily Drage (13) from Madras with her Big Bag

From over 65 submissions, 10 finalists were selected by an esteemed panel of judges that included Callaway staff professionals and senior executives from both Callaway headquarters in California and St Andrews Links.

Overwhelmed

Neil Howie, president and managing director, Callaway Golf EMEA, said: “We were overwhelmed by the number of submissions and quality of designs we had from the two schools, so much so that we challenged ourselves to find a way to celebrate the students’ work in a much bigger way, that also touched both the wider community and visitors to St Andrews.”

Neil Coulson, Chief Executive, St Andrews Links, added: “The Big Bag Trail is a great initiative to get involved in and we feel it will bring a lot of fun and colour into St Andrews.

“It will be great to see these wonderful designs showcased across the town in such a fun way and we feel it will enhance the experience for visitors as we all countdown to the 150th Open.

Launch of the Big Bag Trail in St Andrews

“We are thrilled to support such an important cause and to work alongside our partner, Callaway, and so many great supporters of this project.”

Larger-than-life

Wild in Art, experts in helping millions of people experience art outside of traditional settings, were subsequently commissioned to create larger-than-life sculptures of the 10 finalists’ bags that are now forming The Big Bag Trail in St Andrews.

Visitors can enjoy the leisurely trail, guided by a free-to-download app (Apple and Android versions available), which gives golf enthusiasts and those looking for a walk around the historic town of St Andrews access to a bag-by-bag map via their mobile devices.

It is hoped the trail will encourage visitors to come to the town, especially during the period when the Old Course closes (following play on June 17) to prepare for The Open (July 11-18) when traditionally the town welcomes less visiting golfers from around the world.

Jon Price of St Andrews Links takes a Big Bag to the Swilcan Bridge

For one of the 10 budding artists the 150th Open will become extra special, as their winning design will be brought to life as the actual tour bag to be used by every Callaway staff professional competing in the tournament that week.

The winning artist will be announced on the eve of the Open, Monday July 11.

Following The Open, the 10 larger-than-life sculptures from The Big Bag Trail will be auctioned at a special evening event at the Tom Morris Bar & Grill in the St Andrews Links Clubhouse, with all proceeds going to CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland) and Scottish Sports Futures (Changing Lives Through Sport).

This special auction will celebrate the community achievements of the initiative, in the company of local dignitaries and specially invited guests and will be held on July 19.

‘He had a brilliant sense of drama’: St Andrews golf legend ‘Old’ Tom Morris honoured 200 years after birth

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]