St Andrews Big Bag Trail brings young peoples’ golf bag designs to the fore ahead of 150th Open

Visitors and locals alike are engaging with The Big Bag Trail as the countdown continues towards the 150th Open at St Andrews.

Unique golf bag designs created by local schoolchildren are being brought to life on a new walking trail navigating its way through the history-filled streets.

Callaway Golf and St Andrews Links have created a new and unique visitor experience, The Big Bag Trail, that navigates its way through the streets of the Home of Golf.

The Big Big Trail concept began its life when budding artists from two local schools – Madras College and St Leonards – were commissioned by Callaway and St Andrews Links to design a St Andrews inspired golf bag that would be used by Callaway staff professionals competing at the 150th Open.

From over 65 submissions, 10 finalists were selected by an esteemed panel of judges that included Callaway staff professionals and senior executives from both Callaway headquarters in California and St Andrews Links.

Overwhelmed

Neil Howie, president and managing director, Callaway Golf EMEA, said: “We were overwhelmed by the number of submissions and quality of designs we had from the two schools, so much so that we challenged ourselves to find a way to celebrate the students’ work in a much bigger way, that also touched both the wider community and visitors to St Andrews.”

Neil Coulson, Chief Executive, St Andrews Links, added: “The Big Bag Trail is a great initiative to get involved in and we feel it will bring a lot of fun and colour into St Andrews.

“It will be great to see these wonderful designs showcased across the town in such a fun way and we feel it will enhance the experience for visitors as we all countdown to the 150th Open.

“We are thrilled to support such an important cause and to work alongside our partner, Callaway, and so many great supporters of this project.”

Larger-than-life

Wild in Art, experts in helping millions of people experience art outside of traditional settings, were subsequently commissioned to create larger-than-life sculptures of the 10 finalists’ bags that are now forming The Big Bag Trail in St Andrews.

Visitors can enjoy the leisurely trail, guided by a free-to-download app (Apple and Android versions available), which gives golf enthusiasts and those looking for a walk around the historic town of St Andrews access to a bag-by-bag map via their mobile devices.

It is hoped the trail will encourage visitors to come to the town, especially during the period when the Old Course closes (following play on June 17) to prepare for The Open (July 11-18) when traditionally the town welcomes less visiting golfers from around the world.

For one of the 10 budding artists the 150th Open will become extra special, as their winning design will be brought to life as the actual tour bag to be used by every Callaway staff professional competing in the tournament that week.

The winning artist will be announced on the eve of the Open, Monday July 11.

Following The Open, the 10 larger-than-life sculptures from The Big Bag Trail will be auctioned at a special evening event at the Tom Morris Bar & Grill in the St Andrews Links Clubhouse, with all proceeds going to CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland) and Scottish Sports Futures (Changing Lives Through Sport).

This special auction will celebrate the community achievements of the initiative, in the company of local dignitaries and specially invited guests and will be held on July 19.