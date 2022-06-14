Second day of St Andrews University summer graduations in pictures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Students at St Andrews University have gathered for the second day of summer graduations.

The students, who are celebrating the first in-person graduations since 2019, graduated at The Younger Hall.

The ceremonies for the School of English, the School of Mathematics and Statistics and International Education Institute took place on Tuesday morning.

In the afternoon, BA International Honours and the School of International Relations student got the chance to graduate from the university.

Our photographer Kim Cessford there to capture the best moments from the day.