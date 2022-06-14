Second day of St Andrews University summer graduations in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife

Second day of St Andrews University summer graduations in pictures

By Hannah Ballantyne
June 14 2022
Students at St Andrews University have gathered for the second day of summer graduations.

The students, who are celebrating the first in-person graduations since 2019, graduated at The Younger Hall.

The ceremonies for the School of English, the School of Mathematics and Statistics and International Education Institute took place on Tuesday morning.

In the afternoon, BA International Honours and the School of International Relations student got the chance to graduate from the university.

Our photographer Kim Cessford there to capture the best moments from the day.

The procession following the ceremony, North Street, St Andrews.
The procession following the ceremony.
The procession following the ceremony along North Street.
This mornings ceremony included the following schools, International Education Institute, School of English, and the School of Mathematics and Statistics.
The procession makes it’s way around St Salvador’s Quad.
Almost too many flowers.
Corran Wineberg posing for the picture.
Samantha Smith (School of English) pictured with her degree at St Salvador’s Quad.
Anya Parsian (Masters in Applied Mathematics), pictured at St Salvador’s Quad after the ceremony.
Yiyang Xu and Sizhou Liu, St Salvador’s Quadrangle.
Posing with fellow students.
Proud families, Robert Dow, Ella Dow and Dawn Clewer.
Kat Reid congratulates her friend, Sophie Miller.
The procession makes its way to St Salvador’s Quad.
Ben Daly with his diploma.
Mai Nguyen, Mysti Ommer and Grier Burgoon Miskell.
Zaynah Akhtar
Eilidh McAdam (English), Kirit Dhami (Maths) and Lucy Robertshaw (Maths), St Salvador’s Quad.
Hugs all round for the graduates.
Megan Smith (International Relations) and Adya Khosla (English and Social Anthropology), St Salvador’s Quad.
Catching the photo for family.
The undergraduate choir take a break.
Pictures for the family album.
Sophie O’Donnell and Rosanna Johnston, St Salvador’s Quad, North Street.
Jean-Paul, Jeanne Marie, Colllette (graduated English and International Relations) and Pierre Mourier.
Keyona Fazli (English), St Salvador’s Quad.
Rachel Sibarani-Davey, Thomas, Katie and Rob Davis, St Salvador’s Quad.

 

