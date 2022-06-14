Second day of St Andrews University summer graduations in pictures By Hannah Ballantyne June 14 2022, 6.02pm Updated: June 14 2022, 6.43pm 0 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Students at St Andrews University have gathered for the second day of summer graduations. The students, who are celebrating the first in-person graduations since 2019, graduated at The Younger Hall. The ceremonies for the School of English, the School of Mathematics and Statistics and International Education Institute took place on Tuesday morning. In the afternoon, BA International Honours and the School of International Relations student got the chance to graduate from the university. Our photographer Kim Cessford there to capture the best moments from the day. The procession following the ceremony, North Street, St Andrews. The procession following the ceremony. The procession following the ceremony along North Street. This mornings ceremony included the following schools, International Education Institute, School of English, and the School of Mathematics and Statistics. The procession makes it’s way around St Salvador’s Quad. Almost too many flowers. Corran Wineberg posing for the picture. Samantha Smith (School of English) pictured with her degree at St Salvador’s Quad. Anya Parsian (Masters in Applied Mathematics), pictured at St Salvador’s Quad after the ceremony. Yiyang Xu and Sizhou Liu, St Salvador’s Quadrangle. Posing with fellow students. Proud families, Robert Dow, Ella Dow and Dawn Clewer. Kat Reid congratulates her friend, Sophie Miller. The procession makes its way to St Salvador’s Quad. Ben Daly with his diploma. Mai Nguyen, Mysti Ommer and Grier Burgoon Miskell. Zaynah Akhtar Eilidh McAdam (English), Kirit Dhami (Maths) and Lucy Robertshaw (Maths), St Salvador’s Quad. Hugs all round for the graduates. Megan Smith (International Relations) and Adya Khosla (English and Social Anthropology), St Salvador’s Quad. Catching the photo for family. The undergraduate choir take a break. Pictures for the family album. Sophie O’Donnell and Rosanna Johnston, St Salvador’s Quad, North Street. Jean-Paul, Jeanne Marie, Colllette (graduated English and International Relations) and Pierre Mourier. Keyona Fazli (English), St Salvador’s Quad. Rachel Sibarani-Davey, Thomas, Katie and Rob Davis, St Salvador’s Quad. In pictures: First in-person St Andrews University summer graduations for three years Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier St Andrews Big Bag Trail brings young peoples’ golf bag designs to the fore ahead of 150th Open In pictures: First in-person St Andrews University summer graduations for three years Remembering Kimberley: Fifers run relay marathon in tribute to their ‘outstanding’ friend 32 best pictures of Noel Gallagher at Dundee Summer Sessions: Were you there?