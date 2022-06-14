Dundee becomes first area in Scotland to declare cost of living emergency  

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee

Dundee becomes first area in Scotland to declare cost of living emergency  

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
June 14 2022, 6.40pm Updated: June 14 2022, 6.51pm
The cost of living is rising sharply.

Dundee councillors have declared the city to be in a cost of living crisis caused by spiralling food and energy prices.

Members of all parties agreed Monday evening to back a motion put forward by newly elected Scottish Liberal Democrat councillor, Daniel Coleman.

The motion, tabled at the council’s policy and resources committee, catalogued the current financial pressures already squeezing city residents and outlined further economic problems on the horizon.

The city council will now call on the UK government to cut the standard VAT rate from 20% to 17.5%.

Daniel Coleman was recently elected.

Councillors claimed such a move would save the average Dundee household £600 this year.

Additionally, the council will ask for a reintroduction of triple-lock protection on pensions, and backdating payments to match.

As the motion was agreed, council leader John Alexander, of the SNP, said: “We are all very concerned across the chamber.

“It is an accumulative effect [from] the various elements [such as] food, energy, pensions, a Universal Credit cut, [and] Brexit.

“[The declaration is] a sticking plaster on an acute crisis; we all have to play our part.”

Council has ‘limited resources’

Scottish Labour group leader Kevin Keenan expressed his sense of frustration in tackling the long and significant list of financial woes.

He said: “There are limited resources for what a council can do. With electricity prices going up by a cricket score, what levers can we move around?”

Scottish Labour leader Kevin Keenan

Among chief concerns are the average annual cost of pre-pay energy bills, which are set to rise by £708, and a further rise in the energy price cap in October from £1,971 to almost £2,800.

A low state pension increase of only 3.1% is also impacting the population.

Due to record inflation, the small rise could cost city pensioners an average of £487.

Foodbank use is also on the rise as desperate locals struggle to afford the rising cost of products.

Councillor emotional over crisis

SNP Councillor Lynne Short became emotional when agreeing to the motion. “Dignity, Fairness and Respect,” she began, referencing the principles that are written on large signs in the corridors of Scotland’s Social Security Agency located on Dundee’s waterfront. “Scotland is mitigating the cruelty,” she added.

Bailie Derek Scott, from the Scottish Conservatives, also supported the motion but suggested additional efforts be made, “While I am happy to declare a cost of living emergency, there should be something put in place; a working group and other steps to support constituents.”

John Alexander said the council’s fairness leadership panel can meet with the cross-party committee to achieve greater focus on the issues at hand.

The declaration is the first of its kind in Scotland, following two made in England late last month.

