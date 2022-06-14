Dundee becomes first area in Scotland to declare cost of living emergency  

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee councillors have declared the city to be in a cost of living crisis caused by spiralling food and energy prices.

Members of all parties agreed Monday evening to back a motion put forward by newly elected Scottish Liberal Democrat councillor, Daniel Coleman.

The motion, tabled at the council’s policy and resources committee, catalogued the current financial pressures already squeezing city residents and outlined further economic problems on the horizon.

The city council will now call on the UK government to cut the standard VAT rate from 20% to 17.5%.

Councillors claimed such a move would save the average Dundee household £600 this year.

Additionally, the council will ask for a reintroduction of triple-lock protection on pensions, and backdating payments to match.

As the motion was agreed, council leader John Alexander, of the SNP, said: “We are all very concerned across the chamber.

“It is an accumulative effect [from] the various elements [such as] food, energy, pensions, a Universal Credit cut, [and] Brexit.

“[The declaration is] a sticking plaster on an acute crisis; we all have to play our part.”

Council has ‘limited resources’

Scottish Labour group leader Kevin Keenan expressed his sense of frustration in tackling the long and significant list of financial woes.

He said: “There are limited resources for what a council can do. With electricity prices going up by a cricket score, what levers can we move around?”

Among chief concerns are the average annual cost of pre-pay energy bills, which are set to rise by £708, and a further rise in the energy price cap in October from £1,971 to almost £2,800.

A low state pension increase of only 3.1% is also impacting the population.

Due to record inflation, the small rise could cost city pensioners an average of £487.

Foodbank use is also on the rise as desperate locals struggle to afford the rising cost of products.

Councillor emotional over crisis

SNP Councillor Lynne Short became emotional when agreeing to the motion. “Dignity, Fairness and Respect,” she began, referencing the principles that are written on large signs in the corridors of Scotland’s Social Security Agency located on Dundee’s waterfront. “Scotland is mitigating the cruelty,” she added.

Bailie Derek Scott, from the Scottish Conservatives, also supported the motion but suggested additional efforts be made, “While I am happy to declare a cost of living emergency, there should be something put in place; a working group and other steps to support constituents.”

John Alexander said the council’s fairness leadership panel can meet with the cross-party committee to achieve greater focus on the issues at hand.

The declaration is the first of its kind in Scotland, following two made in England late last month.