Parents ‘in tears’ as UHI Perth nursery faces closure to plug black hole in college finances

UHI Perth nursery staff and parents have expressed disappointment over plans for its closure.

Bosses at Perth College have proposed closing the nursery and cutting up to 70 jobs to try and plug a £4million black hole in its finances.

The nursery, which employs 12 people, is currently full with 57 children on its register and a waiting list for places after summer.

The latest proposals come nearly a year after bosses threatened to cut the nursery – before later deciding to save it.

Closure at UHI Perth will have ‘huge impact’

Katarzyna Bolesta, whose son Teo Wolynski is three years old, says she is “disappointed” with UHI’s handling of the situation.

The 39-year-old told The Courier: “I’m really disappointed that they didn’t do their homework from last year.

“Last year I was worried about being able to continue my studies, but this year I need to apply for a job – I don’t know what my availability will be now.

“This has a huge impact, not just for Perth College users but for the whole of the city.”

The UHI student also claims the college did not consult parents.

She added: “There has been no discussion with parents through the year – just the email from the principal yesterday.

“It’s almost summer and the due date for applications at the council was April 7.

“We shouldn’t have to worry about where our kids will be after summer.”

Manager Lianne Schemper says Scottish Government funding as part of its 1,140 hours of free child care scheme is not sufficient for nurseries such as hers to survive.

That coupled with rising staff costs and the need for the college to save money has led to what Leanne believes to be a purely financial position.

College nursery staff ‘devastated’

She says the recent proposal did not come as much of a surprise after a similar proposal from UHI bosses last year.

Lianne added: “The staff are devastated. Some have been here for over 10 years and we put everything into it.

“Opening the door to everyone yesterday, I don’t think there was one parent that didn’t cry.

“We provide excellent childcare – students and staff use the nursery. We wish there was another alternative to be able to stay.

“We’ve been working with management through the year, providing nursery models to find financial viability for the nursery.

“But we really are on the best model; prices have increased to reduce our deficit.

“With college terms and conditions it’s hard for us to break even as we don’t get enough funding from the Scottish Government.

“From that perspective, the news isn’t completely unsurprising. The college would need to subsidise us to be able to keep running.

A spokesperson for UHI Perth said: “We are meeting with Perth and Kinross Council’s education and children’s services team to consider the options available if the final decision is to close the nursery.

“We will keep all parents and carers informed of any developments as the consultations progress

“We are committed to supporting our nursery children into a childcare setting that best suits them, and their family’s needs.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “High-quality early learning and childcare that is flexible, accessible and affordable is critical to giving children the best possible start in life

“In 2024-25 the Scottish Government will invest approximately £1billion to allow local authorities to provide 1,140 hours a year of high-quality funded ELC to all eligible children.

“This investment also supports the payment of sustainable rates to providers in the private and third sector to deliver funded ELC, with the average rate paid for delivering to 3 to 5-year-olds rising by 64% between 2017 and 2023.

“In 2024-25 we are providing £16 million additional funding to increase pay to £12 per hour for staff providing funded hours in private and third sector providers.

“This will result in these providers receiving a minimum uplift of 7.6% to their sustainable rate in 2024-25.”