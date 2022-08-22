Callum Davidson sends condolences to family of St Johnstone fan who died at McDiarmid Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has offered his condolences to the family of the supporter who died at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

A 72-year-old man fell ill shortly before Saints’ Premiership game against Aberdeen.

Kick-off had to be delayed for 15 minutes while medical staff rushed to his aid.

Police Scotland later announced that the man had passed away.

A spokesperson said: “Around 2.50pm on Saturday, 20 August, 2022, police were advised of a medical incident involving a man within McDiarmid Park, Perth.

“Emergency services attended and a 72-year-old man died a short time later.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Davidson said: “It was obviously horrendous what happened on Saturday and our thoughts are with the family of the man who died.

“It’s really sad news and everyone at the club sends their condolences.”