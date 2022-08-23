Leslie residents’ 11th hour bid to throw out major housing development plan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Villagers have issued a last ditch plea to throw out plans for a major new housing development in Leslie.

A controversial application for 44 affordable homes next to Leslie cemetery will be considered by councillors on Wednesday.

And planners have recommended the proposal should be approved.

But horrified members of a local action group set up to oppose the Kingdom Housing Association plan have called on councillors to ignore the recommendation and “halt urban sprawl”.

They fear the development would change the face of the town and spoil the connection with the Lomond Hills.

And they say it could affect health and education services, traffic, parking and the environment.

The group has written to all 16 members of the central and west planning committee urging them to refuse the Kinross Road application.

In all, 76 objections have been lodged against the Leslie housing development, along with a petition signed by 220 people.

And two letters of support, including one from Leslie Community Council, have also been received.

Planners say Leslie housing development is acceptable

Fife Council says there is a high need for affordable housing in Leslie, with 270 families waiting for homes there.

It has determined there are no alternative sites for the development, which includes a mix of bungalows and two-storey houses for rent.

While the site is not zoned for housing in the development plan, officers say the proposal should be approved.

In a report to go before Wednesday’s committee, case officer Jamie Penman says: “The submitted site plan is acceptable and would achieve a well thought-out, modern development.”

However, action group spokeswoman Mary Patrick said nothing had changed since the objections were submitted.

She said: “There is strong local opposition to this development on the grounds that it is outwith the settlement boundary, in the countryside and in the footprint of the Lomond Hills Local Landscape Area.

“The local nursery and medical facilities are functioning at full capacity.

“Traffic via the A911 is constant and many people use other side streets as a rat run to avoid congestion.

“We believe there are alternative sites available within the Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and central Fife housing market area.”

Call to halt ‘urban sprawl’

The Kinross Road application is the fourth major development proposed for the area.

It follows plans for a separate 350-house development at Leslie’s southern edge.

And a further 850 homes at the former Tullis Russell papermill site have already been approved.

Meanwhile, work is under way on 36 flats in the grounds of the old Leslie House.

Mary added: “Over the years expansion into Leslie from the east has eroded the green network of land that surrounded our town.

“This has increased traffic through our High Street making it a less than inviting prospect to shop here due to noise and congestion.

“We feel strongly that preserving the greenfield land at Kinross Road is an important check and balance measure to halt urban sprawl into our town.”