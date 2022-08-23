Leslie residents’ 11th hour bid to throw out major housing development plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leslie residents’ 11th hour bid to throw out major housing development plan

By Claire Warrender
August 23 2022, 5.48am
A petition against the Leslie housing development was handed over earlier this year
Members of Leslie Action Group joined Mary Patrick to present a petition to former Leslie councillor Grant. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

Villagers have issued a last ditch plea to throw out plans for a major new housing development in Leslie.

A controversial application for 44 affordable homes next to Leslie cemetery will be considered by councillors on Wednesday.

And planners have recommended the proposal should be approved.

More than 200 people are against the plans for the Leslie housing development
Mary Patrick, left, handed over a petition to former Leslie councillor Fiona Grant earlier this year. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

But horrified members of a local action group set up to oppose the Kingdom Housing Association plan have called on councillors to ignore the recommendation and “halt urban sprawl”.

They fear the development would change the face of the town and spoil the connection with the Lomond Hills.

And they say it could affect health and education services, traffic, parking and the environment.

The group has written to all 16 members of the central and west planning committee urging them to refuse the Kinross Road application.

In all, 76 objections have been lodged against the Leslie housing development, along with a petition signed by 220 people.

And two letters of support, including one from Leslie Community Council, have also been received.

Planners say Leslie housing development is acceptable

Fife Council says there is a high need for affordable housing in Leslie, with 270 families waiting for homes there.

It has determined there are no alternative sites for the development, which includes a mix of bungalows and two-storey houses for rent.

While the site is not zoned for housing in the development plan, officers say the proposal should be approved.

In a report to go before Wednesday’s committee, case officer Jamie Penman says: “The submitted site plan is acceptable and would achieve a well thought-out, modern development.”

However, action group spokeswoman Mary Patrick said nothing had changed since the objections were submitted.

Residents make their feelings about the Leslie housing development known.

She said: “There is strong local opposition to this development on the grounds that it is outwith the settlement boundary, in the countryside and in the footprint of the Lomond Hills Local Landscape Area.

“The local nursery and medical facilities are functioning at full capacity.

“Traffic via the A911 is constant and many people use other side streets as a rat run to avoid congestion.

“We believe there are alternative sites available within the Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and central Fife housing market area.”

Call to halt ‘urban sprawl’

The Kinross Road application is the fourth major development proposed for the area.

It follows plans for a separate 350-house development at Leslie’s southern edge.

And a further 850 homes at the former Tullis Russell papermill site have already been approved.

Meanwhile, work is under way on 36 flats in the grounds of the old Leslie House.

Mary added: “Over the years expansion into Leslie from the east has eroded the green network of land that surrounded our town.

“This has increased traffic through our High Street making it a less than inviting prospect to shop here due to noise and congestion.

“We feel strongly that preserving the greenfield land at Kinross Road is an important check and balance measure to halt urban sprawl into our town.”

