New dental clinic opens in Perth after £1 million investment

A new dental clinic will open in Perth after a £1 million refurbishment of a B-listed three-storey building.

The former British Linen Bank on South Methven Street is now the home of Clyde Munro’s SureSmile studio.

The dental group offers aligner treatment developed in partnership with the world’s largest manufacturer of dental products Dentsply Sirona.

Clyde Munro chief operating officer Fiona Wood said the Fair City was chosen for its central location.

“Our studio is located in the heart of Scotland making it easily accessible for most people around the country to enjoy a more modern and unintrusive experience,” she said.

“We are confident the SureSmile flagship in Perth will be the first of many in the UK.”

SureSmile Perth training academy

In addition to the studio, a new dental training academy will open later this year within the same building.

It will focus on upskilling and training current dentists in new technologies, as well as offering practical clinical training.

The training academy aims to make Perth Scotland’s premier destination for dental education.

SureSmile’s aligners work by gradually moving the patients teeth into the desired position by using software and digital scanning technology.

Ms Wood said: “The SureSmile technology is a marvellous innovation which will truly transform the way we deliver essential oral care.

“Utilising the latest digital scanner technology, our patients will be guided through the process by our trained clinicians, providing a dental experience like no other.”

Supplying smiles to Scotland

Clyde Munro operates more than 70 practices throughout Scotland, employing more than 200 dentists and caring for more than 500,000 patients annually.

Since Jim Hall founded the group with seven practices in 2015, it has grown rapidly.

Earlier this year it secured a £25 million cash injection from Investec to fund further expansion plans.

General manager and vice president of Dentsply Sirona UK and Ireland François Loiseau said: “This new and exciting venture with Clyde Munro allows us to bring our SureSmile clear aligners direct to a wider audience.

“It showcases our superior aligner technology and expertise to new customers across Scotland.

“Dentsply Sirona is proud to be supporting and leading healthier smiles and best quality dental care throughout the UK.”