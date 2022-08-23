New dental clinic opens in Perth after £1 million investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New dental clinic opens in Perth after £1 million investment

By Maria Gran
August 23 2022, 5.53am
Joanna Owoade, Paulina Pluta, Jim Hall, Constantinos Loizides, Francios Loiseau, Fiona Wood, Wendy Sands and Lynn Gibson outside the new clinic.
Joanna Owoade, Paulina Pluta, Jim Hall, Constantinos Loizides, Francios Loiseau, Fiona Wood, Wendy Sands and Lynn Gibson outside the new clinic.

A new dental clinic will open in Perth after a £1 million refurbishment of a B-listed three-storey building.

The former British Linen Bank on South Methven Street is now the home of Clyde Munro’s SureSmile studio.

The dental group offers aligner treatment developed in partnership with the world’s largest manufacturer of dental products Dentsply Sirona.

Clyde Munro chief operating officer Fiona Wood said the Fair City was chosen for its central location.

“Our studio is located in the heart of Scotland making it easily accessible for most people around the country to enjoy a more modern and unintrusive experience,” she said.

“We are confident the SureSmile flagship in Perth will be the first of many in the UK.”

SureSmile Perth training academy

In addition to the studio, a new dental training academy will open later this year within the same building.

The new SureSmile studio on Perth’s South Methven Street.

It will focus on upskilling and training current dentists in new technologies, as well as offering practical clinical training.

The training academy aims to make Perth Scotland’s premier destination for dental education.

SureSmile’s aligners work by gradually moving the patients teeth into the desired position by using software and digital scanning technology.

Ms Wood said: “The SureSmile technology is a marvellous innovation which will truly transform the way we deliver essential oral care.

“Utilising the latest digital scanner technology, our patients will be guided through the process by our trained clinicians, providing a dental experience like no other.”

Supplying smiles to Scotland

Clyde Munro operates more than 70 practices throughout Scotland, employing more than 200 dentists and caring for more than 500,000 patients annually.

Clyde Munro founder Jim Hall, Dentsply Sirona corporate development manager Wendy Sands, Clyde Munro chief operating officer Fiona Wood, Dentsply Sirona UK and Ireland vice president Francois Loiseau and senior brand manager Joanna Owoade.

Since Jim Hall founded the group with seven practices in 2015, it has grown rapidly.

Earlier this year it secured a £25 million cash injection from Investec to fund further expansion plans.

General manager and vice president of Dentsply Sirona UK and Ireland François Loiseau said: “This new and exciting venture with Clyde Munro allows us to bring our SureSmile clear aligners direct to a wider audience.

“It showcases our superior aligner technology and expertise to new customers across Scotland.

“Dentsply Sirona is proud to be supporting and leading healthier smiles and best quality dental care throughout the UK.”

