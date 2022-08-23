MSIP: ‘Exceptional’ young businesses chosen for accelerator programme

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A dozen “exceptional” young companies have won places on the latest accelerator programme at Dundee’s Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP).

The programme at MSIP is committed to amplifying sustainable mobility and decarbonisation solutions.

MSIP – a joint venture between Michelin, Dundee City Council and Scottish Enterprise – aims to drive growth and diversity in the Scottish economy whilst addressing the global climate emergency.

The accelerator programme is designed to help young companies who are developing new solutions in decarbonisation achieve a step-change in their business.

The accelerator is part-funded by Scottish Enterprise and delivered by Skillfluence.

Exploring new ideas and technology

MSIP innovation director Sarah Petrie said: “We want to work with companies that are exploring new ideas, products and technologies that will progress the transition to net zero.

“To have 12 new companies to work with that are each doing just that is incredibly exciting.

“Previous participating companies have gone on to achieve great things.

“We hope the same will be true with cohort three as well.”

Alison Gray, founder and director of Skillfluence, added: “This is an exceptional group of entrepreneurs who are building businesses with a real potential to make a major positive impact on the world.

“We’re thrilled to be working in partnership with the team at MSIP to do all that we can to support them in their journey.”

Among the successful companies is Tronius, the Dundee business that wants to revolutionise Scotland’s electrification journey.

The successful companies

4SB – Solutions for city living electric car owners with limited access to roadside and overnight charging.

Carruthers Renewables Ltd – Low head hydropower.

dpSun Ltd – Sustainable electrification.

HANA (Electric Motion) Ltd – Developing innovative solutions for ultra-rapid EV charging in rural and semi-rural locations.

Kinetic Hydro Ltd – River turbines that are reliable and easy to use for off-grid communities.

Láidir Circular Mobility Ltd – Focussing on enabling a circular bioeconomy energy and materials future for global offroad vehicles.

Myriad Wind Energy Systems Ltd – Designing the next generation of high-performance wind turbines.

Neocycl UK Ltd – A green metals technology company producing refined non-ferrous metals from scrap with zero carbon emissions.

Shakey Robotics Innovators Ltd – Formed to create, develop and spin out bespoke technology solutions which accelerate the maritime sectors drive towards net zero.

ThermaFY Eco Solutions – Offering an holistic approach to delivering a journey to net zero for individual homes.

Tronius Ltd – EV technologies and renewable energy management solutions.

Vahanomy Ltd – Provides AI-driven solutions to accelerate the rollout of the EV charging infrastructure.

How MSIP accelerator works

The successful applicants for the third cohort of the programme are developing a range of future-thinking products and services.

These include new EV and charging technologies, hydro and wind power solutions, energy efficiency and urban mining.

With the £4.75 million innovation hub at MSIP still under construction, the programme will be primarily delivered virtually for 16 weeks from August 30.

The programme will provide participants with access to the skills, knowledge, networks and advice to enhance their overall solutions.

A number of participants will become the first users of MSIP’s innovation labs.