Do you remember the distinctive décor and under-18s discos at The Venue in Dundee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Do you remember the distinctive décor and under-18s discos at The Venue in Dundee?

By Kate Brown
August 23 2022, 6.00am
Post Thumbnail

The Venue in Dundee was the only nightclub in the city that catered to the under-18s.

Serving non-alcoholic drinks, it was a safe place for Dundee’s youth to experience the 90s club scene for the first time.

Planning applications for Stack Leisure Park’s new nightclub were submitted in 1991.

The £4 million nightclub was approved and became the latest phase of the leisure park’s £50 million redevelopment.

Despite only surviving for just over 2 years, The Venue is still fondly remembered by those who used the popular haunt to cut their teeth on the world of clubbing.

The Venue

The Venue opened its doors for the first time on December 20 1991.

The wooden dancefloor became one of its several defining features, but it was the £60,000 laser lighting system that stole the show as the first of its kind in Scotland.

Former Olympic shot putter Geoff Capes was there on the night to greet patrons at the door.

Britain’s VIPs were given exclusive access to the new nightclub at a private function which was held in the early evening.

With space for up to 1,800 people, Venue opened its doors to the public later that night at 9pm and reached full capacity.

The Venue nightclub held capacity for 1,800 people. 2015.

The Venue had two separate dance areas, a restaurant, and 4 bars.

One of its famed bars was the XS.

The XS had “larger than life” furniture and it created an environment that Alice herself would’ve been happy with!

Patrons wandering around the large furniture could see first hand what it would’ve been like for her to first experience Wonderland.

The Venue’s décor was distinctly memorable. 2015.

The large furniture in the Venue was accompanied by several pieces of statement wall art.

Guitars and car parts lined the walls, except they weren’t painted on – they were three-dimensional and real!

It was the place to be in the city for people of all ages.

Its hi-tech sound and video equipment included a 16-screen video bank.

The Venue was home to many performances from the UK’s most popular singers. 2015.

So who would be attending such a spectacular venue?

General manager Cameron Grant announced that top live acts would be playing at the club regularly from 1992, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.

Dannii Minogue was one of the first stars to be announced.

She first captured the nation’s hearts on Australian soap opera Home and Away playing teen punk Emma Jackson, and soon reached further acclaim as a pop star.

Mainly releasing hard-driving dance numbers, her music in the 90s was the perfect soundtrack for the Venue.

The Venue was also home to several popular tribute bands.

Cavern from Liverpool were a beloved fixture at the club.

Their physical resemblance to 60s rock band The Beatles was described as “uncanny”.

With a sound that was as close to the original as it was possible to get, many said they could’ve believed they were actually watching the real deal.

Cavern were joined by Abba tribute Voulez Vouz, and popular band Imagination, whose front man also appeared on Doctor Who!

But there was something for everyone, and the Venue hadn’t forgotten its younger crowd.

As well as being a popular student spot, the Venue even catered to the under-18s with a regular disco.

Serving non-alcoholic drinks in fake beer bottles, it gave many Dundonian teens their first taster of the clubbing scene.

Award winner

In June 1992, the UK’s most prestigious disco awards set out to find the UK’s top disco.

Prizes were to be presented at a gala dinner which would be compered by chat show king Jonathan Ross.

The Venue won two awards.

It was voted top disco in Scotland in the national competition, and Mark Humphries from Dundee also won an award for designing the club.

The Venue nightclub encountered financial troubles in the early 90s. 2015.

However, The Venue’s success was short lived.

Within a year, one of its bars – the Buzz Bar – soon entered into financial difficulty.

The Venue itself followed shortly after.

The Dundee club was determined not to go down without a fight, but after a lengthy battle it was forced to close until it could be redesigned.

Resurgence

The Venue returned to the city one year later.

The Pasadenas flew in for the re-opening and performed a 40-minute set at what would be their only Scottish performance.

Their set list included their most popular hits, such as I’m Doing Fine Now, and Let’s Stay Together.

The new Venue was determined to keep its customers the second time around.

Everything was in place to ensure everyone could have a good time with no worries.

The 24-hour car park at the Stack Leisure Park meant that those who decided to have a drink later on in the evening could leave their car in good faith, knowing they could return to collect it whenever they wanted the next day.

But for all their efforts, it wasn’t enough to keep the lights on.

The Venue nightclub provided entertainment for all ages.

The nightclub racked up significant losses in 1993, totalling around £350,000.

With board members saying it had “under-performed”, The Venue was finally closed for good in 1994.

The owners of the club confirmed its closure in March, alongside the loss of at least 40 jobs.

The Venue’s iconic logo. 2015.

With such a large empty unit at the heart of the Leisure Park, it wasn’t long before its other neighbouring units decided to shut up shop too.

It was when the Odeon next door shut its doors for the final time in 2001 that the Stack was reported as dying a “slow and lingering death”.

A saving grace was hailed in the early 2000s when plans were announced to turn the old nightclub into a new Sports Direct shop and gym.

Sports tycoon Mike Ashley’s said his company aimed to bring 96 new jobs to the city with what would be a £5 million development.

The futuristic Venue nightclub was closed in 1994.

However, in 2015, planning officials said the development was “not considered to be an acceptable use” for the location.

The scale and nature of the retailing proposed would “undermine” the “vibrancy and vitality” of the city centre.

The Venue nightclub before it was transformed into Smyth’s. 2015.

The former Venue nightclub eventually became home to Smyth’s superstore and gymnasium in 2018, and the site’s fortunes were completely transformed.

It was a fitting use for the space, to see it catering to Dundee’s young people once again.

More like this

Eerie images show inside of abandoned Odeon cinema in Dundee before demolition

There’s been a movie! When DCI Jim Taggart opened the Dundee Odeon in 1993

Did you visit Wimpy in Dundee? Memories of iconic burger chain

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Andrew Hunter murdered pregnant wife Lynda.
Dundee murderer Andrew Hunter was man of 'exceptional depravity' who strangled wife with dog…
0
Post Thumbnail
In pictures: How Kirkton High became Baldragon Academy... then rubble
0
Post Thumbnail
Would a double-decker road crossing on stumps of old Tay Rail Bridge have worked?
1
Pop star Darius surrounded by fans in Woolworths, Dundee yesterday.
How pop star Darius Campbell Danesh touched hearts of his Dundee fans
0
Post Thumbnail
Were you taught to dance at Lochee's Star Ballroom by Dundee’s Fred and Ginger?
1
Post Thumbnail
There's been a movie! When DCI Jim Taggart opened the Dundee Odeon in 1993
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (11532864a) Elvis Presley, the King of Rock 'n' Roll, during a performance. At one of three concerts at the Monroe Civic Center in 1974, Elvis Presley gave one of his necklaces to a local 5-year-old. A documentary from Elvis historian and fan Bud Glass traces how the King of Rock 'N Roll traces the history of the piece Exchange-Elvis Memorabilia - 01 Jan 1972
The King's Dundee links: Elvis Presley's missing false tooth and Tayside football family ties
0
Post Thumbnail
Forgotten pictures tell story of Dundee's dramatic win over Rangers - and that fedora
0
This fantastic image from Angus Council's collection shows the bathing pool with the Seaforth Hotel in the background.
By the seaside... these images of Arbroath Bathing Pool are sure to stir some…
1
Post Thumbnail
Dunfermline's Alhambra Theatre at 100 - from silent movies to Snow Patrol
0

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: The changing faces of Dunfermline's Alhambra Theatre
The no swimming signs on Broughty Ferry beach.
Broughty Ferry beach goes back to the 90s as raw sewage pumped into River…
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Perth assault Picture shows; Ross Cossans. Aberdeen High Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; Unknown
Thug attacked stranger in Perth city centre less than 24 hours after early release…
Family of deaf Ukrainian girl in 'terrible' struggle to reach Scottish host
Seiki Payne and Jamie Duffy, co-founders of Tronius, which has been selected for the MSIP accelerator.
MSIP: 'Exceptional' young businesses chosen for accelerator programme
0
Joanna Owoade, Paulina Pluta, Jim Hall, Constantinos Loizides, Francios Loiseau, Fiona Wood, Wendy Sands and Lynn Gibson outside the new clinic.
New dental clinic opens in Perth after £1 million investment
0