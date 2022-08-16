There’s been a movie! When DCI Jim Taggart opened the Dundee Odeon in 1993

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

There’s been a movie! When DCI Jim Taggart opened the Dundee Odeon in 1993

By Kate Brown
August 16 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 16 2022, 9.46am
Post Thumbnail

Nearly three decades have passed since Glasgow’s most famous detective Jim Taggart left the mean streets of Maryhill to open the Odeon in Dundee.

DCI Taggart, portrayed by actor Mark McManus, first appeared on our TV screens in 1983 and the show’s famous catchphrase “There’s been a murder!” was born.

And we have dusted off images of McManus and his Taggart co-stars opening the beloved cinema ten years later.

The snaps from DC Thomson’s Kingsway archive include many which have never been seen before.

They will surely add to the growing nostalgia for the glory days of the abandoned cinema which is awaiting demolition following its closure in 2001.

Taggart actor Mark McManus arrives for the opening ceremony at Dundee Odeon. June 1993.

The Tayside Police Band were interrupted by a cacophony of police sirens and flashing blue lights when they played at the opening of the Odeon in June 1993.

However, rather than being a cause for concern, it was a cause for celebration.

The gruff McManus, and his Taggart co-stars James MacPherson and Blythe Duff, had arrived to open the Stack Leisure Park’s new cinema.

Taggart stars James MacPherson and Blyth Duff arrive at Dundee Odeon. June 1993.

The actors drew large crowds for the opening, which was sadly one of McManus’s final public appearances before his death 12 months later.

Before he cut the ribbon, the actor was urged by a nervous organiser to make a long and diplomatic speech.

McManus got out of the patrol car and told the crowds: “Hello Dundee, let’s go to the pictures!’,’ and declared the new Lochee picture house open!

Guests and paying customers then watched a special screening of Sylvester Stallone’s Cliffhanger before enjoying a celebration supper.

Taggart actors greeting fans at the Odeon in Dundee. 1993.

McManus died in June 1994 during the shooting of an episode of Taggart.

The programme was such a ratings hit with viewers that the show continued, and his co-star MacPherson’s character was promoted to DCI.

MacPherson continued his investigations in Maryhill until 2002, when his character Michael Jardine was finally killed off and dumped in the Clyde.

He was replaced with DCI Matt Burke, formerly of Special Branch, who was depicted by Alex Norton and is now one of the stars of the comedy Two Doors Down.

Taggart was eventually axed in 2010, but only after more than 25 years of bludgeoning, poisonings, bombings, fatal snakebites and dismemberment.

A pioneer in Scottish cinema

Odeon One, the largest of the six picture halls inside the complex, was the first in the chain outside of London’s West End to be fitted with Dolby digital sound.

The new surround sound system turned a lot of heads.

It was reported that when one movie showed stampeding horses racing by on either side of the camera, the audience turned to look at the side walls of the cinema to see if the horses were actually there!

This new technology was an attempt to bring a new lease of life to the art of going to the movies, but the old picture house was also determined to keep its links to the past.

The painted mural in the Odeon featured Dundee’s iconic landmarks and characters such as Cox’s Stack, HMS Unicorn and Dennis the Menace.

Its lounge bar was decorated in the style of the old picture houses, and even had an old projector as its centrepiece!

The 1930s light fixtures continued the theme, but the highlight of the building was what the light fixtures were illuminating.

Overhead, there was a king-sized mural of beloved comic characters Dennis the Menace and Desperate Dan.

The distinctive mural was painted by students of Menzieshill High School and became a defining feature of the cinema when its doors finally opened to the public on June 25 1993.

The Stack Leisure Park Odeon’s snack shop and pick and mix selection. 1994.

Taggart had returned to No Mean City by the time the Odeon’s first proper blockbuster was shown in July 1993.

Jurassic Park was just one of the venue’s most popular showings, alongside Titanic and Braveheart.

Tickets were priced at two levels: £4.25 for a luxury seat, and £3.50 for a standard one.

Crowds descend in time for the blockbusters in the early 90s.

The cinema’s five other screens provided a wide and varied selection of entertainment for the people of Lochee.

Don Johnson of Miami Vice fame was lighting up the Lochee screen in the 1993 film Born Yesterday.

Elsewhere, Jean-Claude Van Damme was captivating audiences in American action film Nowhere To Run.

It was a far cry from the old days when Dundonians had to travel the length of the city to find a picture house showing the film they wanted to see.

At the Odeon, you could drop in at a moment’s notice and trust there would be something to your tastes.

The old foyer was packed in the 90s.

Its rising popularity led to the Odeon starting up its first ever website in 1995.

At the time, they were reported as “the latest organisation to join the information revolution”.

Moviegoers from throughout the area would now be able to access details about the cinema and its forthcoming films simply by typing in the cinema’s internet address.

The car park queues finally make it through the doors. 1990s.

Its online presence and continued stream of blockbusters kept the Odeon thriving at the end of the 90s.

In 1999, the Odeon reported a 30% increase in the volume of customers visiting the six-screen cinema in June, compared to the same month of the previous year.

Queues were consistently stretched out into the car-parks as a steady feed of high-budget features triggered an early summer surge in the number of film-goers passing through the doors.

The Phantom Menace, George Lucas’ addition to the famous Star Wars trilogy, was particularly popular, alongside Notting Hill and The Matrix.

Notting Hill, the follow-up to Richard Curtis’ popular film Four Weddings And A Funeral, was reported to have broken the £64 million US box office barrier – the first British film ever to do so.

Inside one of the Odeon’s picture halls 1994.

However, despite the cinema’s success, its home was struggling.

The Stack Leisure Park was fast becoming a ghost town, with other businesses in the complex shutting up shop and moving away.

With less surrounding traffic, the Odeon’s audiences started to dwindle.

How long before the credits would roll?

The Moving Image Bar at the Odeon Cinema. 1990s.

The picture house closed its doors for the final time in 2001.

It has remained untouched ever since, standing still despite the passage of time.

Recently, local photographer Paul Vinova was able to photograph the building and showcase its existing relics which are still inside.

The old projector and iconic mural both remain in their original place.

The Odeon currently serves as a museum for the old days of cinema. January 1997.

Now, the Odeon cinema is lined up to be demolished to make way for a new Home Bargains.

Locals hope that the old Odeon equipment and artwork will be removed from the building before the bulldozers move in.

With no date set as of yet for the demolition, there’s still time to preserve the relics before the bricks fall.

More like this

Eerie images show inside of abandoned Odeon cinema in Dundee before demolition

The high hopes and low returns of Lochee’s Stack Leisure Park

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (11532864a) Elvis Presley, the King of Rock 'n' Roll, during a performance. At one of three concerts at the Monroe Civic Center in 1974, Elvis Presley gave one of his necklaces to a local 5-year-old. A documentary from Elvis historian and fan Bud Glass traces how the King of Rock 'N Roll traces the history of the piece Exchange-Elvis Memorabilia - 01 Jan 1972
The King's Dundee links: Elvis Presley's missing false tooth and Tayside football family ties
0
Post Thumbnail
Forgotten pictures tell story of Dundee's dramatic win over Rangers - and that fedora
0
This fantastic image from Angus Council's collection shows the bathing pool with the Seaforth Hotel in the background.
By the seaside... these images of Arbroath Bathing Pool are sure to stir some…
0
Post Thumbnail
Dunfermline's Alhambra Theatre at 100 - from silent movies to Snow Patrol
0
Dundee FC legend Pat Liney with the ties.
How schoolboy's injury set Pat Liney on path to becoming Dundee's league-winning goalkeeper
0
Stuart Cosgrove's new book, Hey America, examines the links between music and politics in the US.
Hey America: Stuart Cosgrove's new book on ties between black music and the White…
0
Post Thumbnail
Superfan unveils stunning collection of iconic Dundee United programmes
0
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. James Moir escaped from prison in 1997 but hung himself after being recaptured. Picture shows; Headlines and pic of murderer James Moir who escaped from prison in 1997.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT/AJL Date; Unknown
Horror and tragedy when murderer James Moir escaped from Perth Prison in 1997
0
Post Thumbnail
In pictures: Did you take a spin around (or a tumble on) the old…
0
Cliff Richard and Olivia Newton John. Photograph showing singers Cliff Richard and Olivia Newton-John backstage at th Caird Hall, Dundee. 9 November 1972. A711 1972-11-09 Cliff Richard and Olivia Newton John (C)DCT
When Olivia Newton-John wowed Dundee before Grease made her a megastar
0

More from The Courier

Key man: Levitt
Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet
0
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Fire crews attending to a fire in a building on Hill street, behind Kirkcaldy High street.
Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street
Police vehicles and an ambulance attending the incident near Forgandenny.
Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth
Flooding at Elliot Links last November.
12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way
0
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…