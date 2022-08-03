Frozen in time: Eerie photos inside the abandoned Odeon cinema in Dundee before demolition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Frozen in time: Eerie photos inside the abandoned Odeon cinema in Dundee before demolition

By Kate Brown
August 3 2022, 6.00am
The old cinema sports some iconic artwork. Paul Vinova. 2022.
The old cinema sports some iconic artwork. Paul Vinova. 2022.

Frozen in time, these eerie images show the interior of the abandoned Odeon cinema in Dundee which shut for the final time in 2001.

They will immediately transport people of a certain age back to the glory days when the cinema was a jewel in the crown of the £50m Stack Leisure Park in Lochee.

Now it sits empty, awaiting demolition.

It has been abandoned for 21 years and these images taken by Dundee photographer Paul Vinova show how the iconic cinema remains virtually untouched by the passage of time.

With no timeline set as yet for the Odeon’s demolition, there’s still plenty of time to look back on its highlights before the credits roll.

Life and times

Before it was the Stack Leisure Park, the 25 acres of land in the heart of the city belonged to the Camperdown Works.

Around 50,000 Dundonians were dependant on the jute industry for their livelihoods.

Camperdown Works provided for over 5,000 of these people.

Its chimney, Cox’s Stack, at 282-foot high was the landmark for what would become the largest jute works in the world.

By 1900, it was one of Britain’s greatest industrial complexes.

The old Odeon cinema has yet to be demolished. Paul Vinova. 2022.

Camperdown was so big that it was entirely self-sufficient.

It made its own machinery, and had its own railway stop, fire station, and school.

The town of Lochee had put all its employment eggs in one basket, but at a time when Dundee was the world centre for jute manufacturing, it seemed like a sure thing.

Surely the busy works would be around for years to come?

The jute industry was hit by a series of booms and slumps in the 19th century, before falling into consistent decline in the 20th century.

It was announced that Sidlaw Industries were ending their textile operations at Camperdown Works in 1981.

While it wasn’t the end of the jute industry in Dundee, it was an ending for the workers who’d made Camperdown their lives.

When Cox’s whistle blew for the last time and the Camperdown gates swung open, a sea of cloth-capped, shawl-clad workers marched out onto Lochee High Street.

Where would they go now?

Stack Leisure Park

Dundee entrepreneur Michael Johnston bought Camperdown Works complex in the late 1980s.

He transformed the promising 11-acres into one of the biggest leisure parks in Scotland.

The Cox’s Stack chimney remained, as an homage to the land’s origins.

Initially hailed a success, the complex had a Megabowl bowling alley, the Venue nightclub, Buzz Bar pub, Fatty Arbuckle’s restaurant, a Tesco supermarket, and a Gala Bingo hall.

But one of its biggest attractions was the Odeon cinema.

Untouched by the passage of time. Paul Vinova. 2022.

Memories still linger of its now derelict halls once being the bustling backdrop to so many childhoods.

Titanic and Braveheart were just two of the biggest hits it showed.

However, the Stack Leisure Park was not to be the entertainment hub its developers had envisioned.

Roll credits

One by one, the businesses in the complex closed, and its slow death was a painful inevitability.

The closure of the Odeon in 2001 turned the leisure park into a disaster movie.

At the time, Ryden’s Bill Marley conceded they were now “flogging a dead horse”.

The abandoned halls hold so many memories. Paul Vinova. 2022.

Marley said: “When the Odeon cinema closed the whole place just lost any momentum it had, and the remaining operators are sitting in a bit of a wilderness.

“We’ve been trying to find something meaningful to take it forward, but if you look around the Stack, it’s not looking great.

“The only option is to try to find some form of retail use.

“If not, the park’s future is a slow, lingering death.”

Marley’s words were a premonition for the next phase of the complex.

Full of character. Paul Vinova. 2022.

Rumours were circulating about the former Odeon being turned into a Ryze trampoline park – until the beginning of this year.

In March 2022, the owner of Home Bargains received planning permission to demolish the Odeon for its new store.

The existing Home Bargains store at the park will be vacated, and the popular budget retailer will move into a bigger unit on the site of the old cinema.

Old film still remains in the building. Paul Vinova. 2022.

Dundee City Council approved the plans subject to 17 conditions.

The store will not be able to sell restricted goods, such as DIY items, carpets, jewellery, silverware, furniture, or electrical items.

No new retailer has yet been identified to take over the existing Home Bargains unit.

Paul Vinova

Born in 1987, the Stack Leisure Park was the backdrop to photographer Paul’s childhood.

He said: “I grew up seeing films at the Stack Odeon.

“We used to visit there on school trips.

“And when I heard that it was going to be demolished, I wanted to commemorate it before it was destroyed.”

Echoes of another time. Paul Vinova. 2022.

An astro-photographer by nature, Paul has stumbled into the role of nostalgia vigilante almost by accident.

He added: “I started out with photography in lockdown because most things were shut.

“All my other hobbies like going to the gym weren’t available to me.

“I loved shooting the night sky – but with Scotland being perpetually cloudy it’s not been the ideal location for that!

“So I’ve been searching out all these unique places instead, just thinking about what I can photograph that will get people talking and bring back memories.

“And that led me to the Odeon.”

The old projector in the Odeon. Paul Vinova. 2022.

With most of the Odeon still intact, Paul wonders what will happen to its relics when the building is eventually demolished.

He said: “There’s still an old projector in the building from the 1960s.

“There’s also some old stage lighting as well.

“I’d love to see these old props used by the new Odeon on Douglas Road.

“It would be such a shame to see them damaged or destroyed.

“But at least if the building is knocked down, now that we’ve got the photographs, we’ll still have the memories.”

