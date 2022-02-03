Did you visit Wimpy in Dundee? Memories of iconic burger chain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Did you visit Wimpy in Dundee? Memories of iconic burger chain

By Kate Brown
February 3 2022, 11.45am Updated: February 3 2022, 3.49pm

Wimpy was Dundee’s first introduction to American-style fast food and arrived when Ronald McDonald was still a glint in his daddy’s eye.

The iconic burger chain was founded in Chicago in the 1930s by Edward Gold and named after the Popeye character J. Wellington Wimpy.

Mr Gold signed a deal in the 1950s to offer the UK franchise rights to Joseph Lyons.

Hamburger lovers were licking their lips when the first Wimpy restaurant opened in Dundee in the 1960s in Reform Street.

Wimpy was famed for its red leather booths and tomato-shaped ketchup bottles and its delicacies were served on real plates with a proper knife and fork.

Dundee's own Wimpy bar in the 1960s.
What could you expect to find on the menu at Wimpy in the 1960s?

There was the Wimpy cheeseburger, hamburger and eggburger.

There were all-day breakfasts, jacket potatoes, salads, toasties and shakes, alongside retro desserts including knickerbocker glory and ice cream sundaes.

Dining in this style had never been seen in the UK before and the number of Wimpy restaurants had grown to 500 nationwide by the 1970s.

The iconic Wimpy sign that would draw customers in.
The “Wimpy Brunch” – a burger and fries – could be yours for 35p while its famed cheeseburgers could be bought for 20p by the ’70s.

The restaurant in Reform Street was eventually taken over by the Halifax building society in 1987 and Wimpy moved to Murraygate to sell its meaty treats.

Championing themselves on “food being served at the table within 10 minutes of ordering”, Wimpy enjoyed decades of dominance.

But the writing was on the wall when Scotland’s first McDonald’s arrived in Dundee in November 1987 and opened in Reform Street.

Wimpy's in the Murraygate in 1988, when the branch took a footfall hit after McDonald's opened.
Players from the Dundee Tigers ice hockey team cut the ribbon and launched the diner’s official opening event.

McDonald’s bosses even created a special whisky to celebrate the launch in Scotland.

Wimpy was now drinking in the last chance saloon, with McDonald’s stowed out as its golden arches became the city’s go-to place for a burger.

McDonald’s sold their burgers and fries over the counter and Wimpy was now forced to change its waitress-service outlets to compete with its new rival.

A newspaper ad stating that Wimpy in Dundee would reopen soon
Wimpy reopened to loyal customers after a short closure in the 1980s but more trouble was on the horizon.

Wimpy began to lose popularity in the city.

The Murraygate outlet was soon replaced by Burger King and its final branch opened at the Stack Leisure Park in Lochee in the 1990s.

The Megabowl outlet was the perfect place to go for a burger before a game of ten-pin bowling or a trip to the Zapp Zone or to the Odeon for a movie.

Wimpy was praised by farmers at the time for its decision to recommence serving British beef at its branches following the BSE crisis.

During a protest in 1996, several Scottish farmers stopped off in Lochee for a spot of lunch and to congratulate the management.

However, the number of Wimpy restaurants continued to drop over the years, and now only around 70 Wimpy diners can be found in the UK, with three in Scotland.

Dundee Megabowl in the 1990s, before its closure in 2011.

Residents of Fraserburgh, Dingwall, and Kilmarnock can still experience the blast from the past and sample its famous cuisine.

And a remaining outlet in Dundee is one of the last reminders of Scotland’s venture into American fast-food; gone but not forgotten…

Dundee, South Africa, that is.

