Leslie: 220 people sign petition against major affordable housing application

By Claire Warrender
March 2 2022, 6.55am Updated: March 2 2022, 9.56am
More than 200 people are against the plans for the Leslie housing.
Mary Patrick, left, handed over a petition to Leslie councillor Fiona Grant. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

More than 200 people have signed a petition against plans for a major new housing development in Leslie.

Objectors fear the bid for 44 affordable homes will change the face of the town and spoil its connection with the Lomond Hills.

The petition is in addition to 76 formal objections to Kingdom Housing Association’s planning application.

Members of Leslie Action Group joined Mary Patrick and Councillor Grant.
Members of Leslie Action Group joined Mary Patrick and Councillor Grant. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

The Kinross Road application is the fourth major development proposed for the area.

It follows plans for a separate 350-house development at Leslie’s southern edge.

And it comes after the approval of a further 850 homes at the former Tullis Russell papermill site, just three miles away.

Meanwhile, work is already under way on 36 flats in the grounds of the old Leslie House.

Fears for health and education from Leslie housing

Many residents fear the cumulative impact of more Leslie housing could affect health and education services, traffic, parking and the environment.

However, Mary Patrick, who organised the petition, said the main objection was the proposed site falls outwith the town’s boundary.

Residents fear the new Leslie housing will block the view of the Lomonds. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

“It’s not an area that’s designated for housing,” she said.

“There are other areas in Glenrothes, Markinch and Thornton that can be used if they need additional housing.

“In Glenrothes alone, there are something like 27 areas where they could build affordable housing.

“However, building them here will destroy Leslie’s link with the Lomond Hills.”

Affordable housing ‘very much needed’

However, Leslie Community Council supports the application for the site next to the town’s cemetery.

Chairman John Wincott said many of the concerns were not material planning considerations.

And he added: “On the balance of planning considerations, the community council came down in support of it.”

Meanwhile, Kingdom Housing said affordable homes were very much needed, with no other suitable sites available.

A spokesperson said: “The delivery of 44 modern and high quality affordable homes…will make a significant contribution to meeting housing needs in general across Fife but specifically an unmet affordable housing need in the area.

“Development of the site will generate no adverse impacts on existing services and infrastructure and will not adversely affect the amenity of existing or future residents.”

