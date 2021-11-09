Fears Glenrothes will take over Leslie if plan for 350 new homes gets green light

An error occurred. Please try again.

It is feared Glenrothes will “subsume” the historic village of Leslie if a proposal for 350 new homes get the go-ahead.

Land managers are seeking permission for the development just five years after a similar application was refused following a successful community campaign.

Fife councillors Altany Craik and Julie Ford both expressed fears that if the new proposals get the green light it would merge the distinct communities of Glenrothes and Leslie.

Both are urging residents to have their say on the planning application for the residential development between Milldeans Farm in Leslie and Rosemount Terrace in Newcastle before the December 2 deadline.

The site for the new homes is situated on the western edge of the town, with the boundaries bordered Prinlaws Road in Leslie and Newcastle in Glenrothes.

Hallam Land Management have asked for permission for the revised proposal, which was thrown out by both Fife Council and the Scottish Government’s planning appeals division five years ago.

Mr Craik, who represents Glenrothes West, said that while it would be for the council’s planning committee to make a determination, he has concerns about the proposals returning so soon after they were rejected.

Proposals would help meet ‘challenging’ housing demand

The new application attempts to address the reasons it was rejected previously, primarily because of transport and access issues.

Hallam Land Management says that if successful they would market the land to developers interested in undertaking the work to build the new residential area.

Addressing access issues, a planning statement from the firm says: “The site boundaries have now been changed and land has been added to allow for a second main access point to be developed opposite Fife Airport.

“This proposal at Milldeans Farm offers a large housing site that will assist Fife Council in achieving its challenging housing land targets.”

New homes could ‘subsume’ Leslie into Glenrothes, councillor warns

Councillor Julie Ford, who represents Glenrothes West and Kinglassie, said she thinks the community will be forthcoming in voicing their concern.

“It was only a few years ago that we thought we had closed the door on the proposal to develop on this land,” she said.

“Now, we’re faced with a new application, but including an extra 50 houses.”

Ms Ford explained the new proposals do not address the “serious issue” of the amalgamation of Leslie and Glenrothes.

“While the developer appears to be listening to previous concerns of the main access being via Rosemount Road, it does not – for me – address the serious issue of the amalgamation of Leslie and Glenrothes,” she said.

“I have no doubt that if this proposal is agreed to, then we will see Leslie become subsumed by Glenrothes.

“The historic town will lose its identity.”

‘Not the right development’ for area

Councillor Altany Craik shared similar concerns whilst pointing out potential amenities issues.

He told The Courier that whilst new homes were needed this was “not the right development for the area”.

Residents were against it last time and I don’t see what has changed.” Councillor Altany Craik

“There are other options for development. Residents were against it last time and I don’t see what has changed,” he said.

“I would urge everyone who has a view to submit it, don’t rely on others to object.”

Fife Council is inviting public comment before the December 2 deadline.