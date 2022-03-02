St Johnstone need return against Rangers of ‘zest and intensity’ that led to Hearts win, says Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone need return against Rangers of ‘zest and intensity’ that led to Hearts win, says Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
March 2 2022, 7.00am Updated: March 2 2022, 9.18am
Callum Davidson wants a repeat of the intensity he got against Hearts.
St Johnstone found the required vigour to overcome Hearts in their last game at McDiarmid Park.

And Callum Davidson is hoping that after losing their way with a frustrating second half Dingwall collapse they can rediscover it for the visit of Rangers.

“Confidence has to be at a good level,” said the Perth boss.

“This is going to be a tough game but there is plenty to play for and we just have to go in with a fresh attitude.

“I am looking for the kind of zest and intensity we had against Hearts here.

“We had a good support in that game and hopefully the fans will get behind us again and we can put in a performance to put Rangers under pressure.”

The Premiership relegation battle might feel like a rollercoaster ride at the moment but Davidson wants his squad to maintain a calm focus.

“I’ve told the players you can’t get too high or too low in a position like this,” he said.

“There are going to be ups and downs.

“You probably see confidence can be a bit fragile.

“I feel we can do better with a lot of things. We have to do better after going 1-0 up in games.

“We were too passive after we scored at Ross County. 

“I think we have gone one up in five games since the break.

“We hadn’t done that in ages so we are getting there.

“It is about the mental side as a group, as a unit, and we have to try to overcome it.

“We have to make sure here we are in games and what we are trying to achieve at certain points.

“But it is a hard one to deal with. If it was easy we’d be winning those games 1-0.”

Up and down Rangers

Rangers have also struggled for consistency of late – knocking Borussia Dortmund out of the Europa League on the Thursday and then throwing away a two-goal lead against Motherwell three days later.

“I don’t know if that’s good or bad for us,” said Davidson when asked about the Ibrox side being booed off at the weekend.

“They had an unbelievable result in Europe and that was fantastic for Scottish football.

“But it is about us and what we do. Can we frustrate them? Can we get their fans to get on their backs?

“They are under pressure in a different way from us.

“Rangers are under pressure to win the league.

“Can we put them in a position where they feel uncomfortable and try to get a result out of it?”

