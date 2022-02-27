ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone must win the battle of the mind – is the transfer window closed for sports psychologists?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone must win the battle of the mind – is the transfer window closed for sports psychologists?

By Eric Nicolson
February 27 2022, 12.52pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has to get into his players' heads.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has to get into his players' heads.

The gulf between the St Johnstone of December and the Ross County of December was vast.

Their clash at McDiarmid Park three days before Christmas wasn’t a contest of equals or near equals, even though the Premiership table suggested it should be.

It was a team on its knees against a team finding rhythm and a way to get the best out of their two star men.

So the manner in which the Perth side matched their opponents for 45 minutes of the weekend’s return match, looking in control for much of it, shouldn’t be overlooked.

This time it was a contest, or half a contest, of equals.

But the second period was a painful reminder that for all that Saints are a side making progress, they are still a side that can’t be trusted to overcome adversity.

In a relegation battle, that’s a pretty fundamental and debilitating flaw.

Get in front of them (or sometimes just get on top of them) and the high probability is you’ve got them.

The defending intensity plummets, the voices go quieter, the avenues to counter-attack close and the forwards become isolated and under-used.

It all adds up to a creeping inevitability.

Box after box was ticked in Dingwall.

Three men failing to deal with a long-throw for County’s second encapsulated the timidity that all too often haunts this season’s St Johnstone.

All in the mind

There is a significant pre and post-winter break difference to the recurring theme, however.

The 2021 drop-offs, of which there were many, were borne out of a combination of basic playing issues and mindset.

Now, as Saturday’s first half proved, it’s just the latter.

There is no other conclusion that can be reached after a team sent out with the instructions to seize the initiative (wind behind them and attacking a goal with over 500 of their supporters behind it) retreats into itself.

St Johnstone fans in Dingwall made themselves heard.
St Johnstone fans in Dingwall made themselves heard.

That doesn’t make a collapse more palatable.

If anything, it makes it more frustrating.

And, for Callum Davidson, more perplexing.

Selecting the best players to make his system work, and seeing standards rise on the back of it, has been far easier after the January recruitment business.

Getting into their heads and deciding which of them are likeliest to go under when the tide turns against them is now the job in hand.

In short, this has become a battle of the mind.

Is the transfer window closed for hiring a sports psychologist?

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: ‘I’d rather go down being positive and getting beaten’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier