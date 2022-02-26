Ross County 3-1 St Johnstone: Saints locked into battle for second bottom at best after second half slump in Dingwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Ross County 3-1 St Johnstone: Saints locked into battle for second bottom at best after second half slump in Dingwall

By Eric Nicolson
February 26 2022, 4.48pm Updated: February 27 2022, 2.43pm
Regan Charles-Cook celebrates his first goal.
Regan Charles-Cook celebrates his first goal.

St Johnstone look locked into a battle for 11th in the Premiership at best after Ross County pulled seven points clear with their victory in Dingwall.

The only good news of the day for Perth fans came from Dens Park, where Mark McGhee’s Dundee were being thrashed by Livingston.

That means Saints are still two points above the bottom but they really needed to draw or win in the Highlands to retain any realistic hope of catching the Staggies.

They were in a good position to do so when Callum Hendry opened the scoring – his fourth goal in six games.

Regan Charles-Cook and Joseph Hungbo then did their thing, though, ably assisted by some poor Saints defending and another second half slump.

It was a game of very few chances in the first period, with both sides taking their best one.

Saints were first to find the net on 24 minutes.

Callum Hendry scores to make it 1-0.
Callum Hendry scores to make it 1-0.

Their opener against Hearts last weekend was a superbly crafted goal and this was another.

Melker Hallberg fed the ball out wide to Tom Sang on the right.

The on-loan Cardiff City wing-back’s left foot cross to the back post picked out Hendry who had a lot of work still to do to get a header into the top corner.

It had been a very tight contest up until that point and Saints were comfortable for a spell thereafter, which made it all the more frustrating that they conceded an equaliser on 36 minutes.

Too much space

The shooting ability of Charles-Cook is no secret and he was afforded too much space just outside the box to curl a low right foot effort past Elliott Parish.

Regan Charles-Cook equalises.
Regan Charles-Cook equalises.

The Perth side didn’t start the second half well and they were a goal behind eight minutes into it.

The defenders didn’t deal with a long throw and Charles-Cook was in the right place beyond the back post (and unmarked) to hook his shot over Parish.

It was effectively game over on 67 minutes when County’s other star man, Hungbo, got in on the act with a sweetly struck shot after the Saints defence hadn’t cleared their box effectively.

