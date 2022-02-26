Dundee 0-4 Livingston: Mark McGhee’s Dens Park bow ends with humiliating defeat as angry fans leave early

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Woeful Dundee were swept aside with ease by Livingston at Dens Park in Mark McGhee’s first home match in charge.

David Martindale’s West Lothian side romped into a 3-0 lead within 21 minutes before adding a fourth in the second half.

It was an easy day’s work for the visitors with large swathes of an angry home support leaving early, some departing before the halfway point in the first half.

Horror show

Skipper Charlie Adam took a place on the bench after his back injury while Jordan Marshall also returned.

Zak Rudden stepped into the starting XI to partner Danny Mullen up front while Paul McMullan was named as a substitute.

Any goodwill from the home support towards the change in management didn’t last long as the visitors took an early lead.

Alan Forrest escaped three Dundee men too easily to cut across goal. His centre was met by Ian Lawlor but the goalie palmed it straight to Bruce Anderson to tap home after just six minutes.

The lead was doubled after just 18 minutes as Joel Nouble beat Cammy Kerr down the right before cutting the ball across for Scott Pittman to finish.

Three minutes later it was 3-0 as Livi took a quick free-kick, cut across goal once more and yet again Anderson was there to score his fourth goal against Dundee this season.

That was enough for some home supporters who left, punters in the main stand making their feelings towards managing director John Nelms and new boss McGhee perfectly clear.

Dundee’s response was to hook on-loan defender Zeno Ibsen Rossi after just 23 minutes and go to 4-4-2 with Paul McMullan coming on.

One-way traffic

Club captain Charlie Adam and Niall McGinn were sent on for the second half as Dundee looked to make a game of it.

Traffic was only going one way, however as Livi threatened more goals.

And they got another on 65 minutes as Jack Fitzwater found space in the Dundee box and rolled the ball into the corner with ease.

With that, the stands emptied with the Dark Blues devoid of ideas and goals more likely for the visitors than the hosts.

The travelling Livi fans chanted with glee that Dundee were going down – on this evidence they certainly are.

Teams

Dundee: Lawlor, Sweeney, Ibsen Rossi (McMullan 23), McGhee, Daley-Campbell, Kerr, Byrne (Adam 46), Mulligan (McGinn 46), Anderson (McGowan 81), Mullen, Rudden (Marshall 59).

Subs not used: Sharp, Fontaine, McGowan, Elliott, McCowan.

Livingston: Stryjek, Devlin, Fitzwater, Obileye, Pittman (Shinnie 85), Anderson (Soto 72), Forrest (Chukwuemeka 81), Holt, Nouble (Bailey 72), Penrice (Longridge 81), Omeonga.

Subs not used: Konovalov, Longridge, Montano, Boyes, Chukwuemeka, Kelly.

Referee: Bobby Madden

Attendance: 4,679 (126 away)