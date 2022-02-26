Dundee 0-4 Livingston: Mark McGhee’s Dens Park bow ends with humiliating defeat as angry fans leave early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee 0-4 Livingston: Mark McGhee’s Dens Park bow ends with humiliating defeat as angry fans leave early

By George Cran
February 26 2022, 4.50pm Updated: February 27 2022, 2.41pm
Livingston's Bruce Anderson celebrates making it 3-0 against Dundee.
Woeful Dundee were swept aside with ease by Livingston at Dens Park in Mark McGhee’s first home match in charge.

David Martindale’s West Lothian side romped into a 3-0 lead within 21 minutes before adding a fourth in the second half.

It was an easy day’s work for the visitors with large swathes of an angry home support leaving early, some departing before the halfway point in the first half.

Horror show

Skipper Charlie Adam took a place on the bench after his back injury while Jordan Marshall also returned.

Zak Rudden stepped into the starting XI to partner Danny Mullen up front while Paul McMullan was named as a substitute.

Any goodwill from the home support towards the change in management didn’t last long as the visitors took an early lead.

Alan Forrest escaped three Dundee men too easily to cut across goal. His centre was met by Ian Lawlor but the goalie palmed it straight to Bruce Anderson to tap home after just six minutes.

Anderson (No 9) makes it 1-0.

The lead was doubled after just 18 minutes as Joel Nouble beat Cammy Kerr down the right before cutting the ball across for Scott Pittman to finish.

Three minutes later it was 3-0 as Livi took a quick free-kick, cut across goal once more and yet again Anderson was there to score his fourth goal against Dundee this season.

That was enough for some home supporters who left, punters in the main stand making their feelings towards managing director John Nelms and new boss McGhee perfectly clear.

Dundee’s response was to hook on-loan defender Zeno Ibsen Rossi after just 23 minutes and go to 4-4-2 with Paul McMullan coming on.

Livi go 3-0 up.

One-way traffic

Club captain Charlie Adam and Niall McGinn were sent on for the second half as Dundee looked to make a game of it.

Traffic was only going one way, however as Livi threatened more goals.

Dundee fans leave the stadium in the first half after their side go 3-0 down.

And they got another on 65 minutes as Jack Fitzwater found space in the Dundee box and rolled the ball into the corner with ease.

With that, the stands emptied with the Dark Blues devoid of ideas and goals more likely for the visitors than the hosts.

The travelling Livi fans chanted with glee that Dundee were going down – on this evidence they certainly are.

 

Teams

Dundee: Lawlor, Sweeney, Ibsen Rossi (McMullan 23), McGhee, Daley-Campbell, Kerr, Byrne (Adam 46), Mulligan (McGinn 46), Anderson (McGowan 81), Mullen, Rudden (Marshall 59).

Subs not used: Sharp, Fontaine, McGowan, Elliott, McCowan.

Livingston: Stryjek, Devlin, Fitzwater, Obileye, Pittman (Shinnie 85), Anderson (Soto 72), Forrest (Chukwuemeka 81), Holt, Nouble (Bailey 72), Penrice (Longridge 81), Omeonga.

Subs not used: Konovalov, Longridge, Montano, Boyes, Chukwuemeka, Kelly.

Referee: Bobby Madden

Attendance: 4,679 (126 away)

 

